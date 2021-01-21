SLASH Has Written 'A Lot Of Good Material' While In Quarantine: 'I've Been Really Busy'

GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash recently joined Sweetwater's Nick Bowcott for a special interview via Zoom. Asked how he has been dealing with the coronavirus crisis, Slash said (see video below): "I've been really busy. If anything, this whole episode has afforded me a lot of time to be creative. So it's been good."

Pressed about whether his creative endeavors have involved playing live with other musicians or it's been mostly virtual, Slash said: "I do a lot of stuff on my own, and then Todd [Kerns, SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS bassist/vocalist] will drive in from [Las] Vegas and put bass on everything. And then I'll send that out to everybody. On occasion, we'll all get together and jam. We've done that a couple of times over this period."

According to Slash, being at home for most of the last year, has "definitely given me a lot of opportunity to write and to focus and to not be rushing out the door all the time. So it's been good," he said. "There's been a lot of good material that's come up through this."

Last month, Slash confirmed that SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS was putting together ideas for a new album. The effort will be the follow-up to "Living The Dream", which came out in September 2018 via Slash's own label Snakepit Records, in partnership with Roadrunner Records. The disc was Slash's fourth solo album, and third with Slash and his CONSPIRATORS bandmates Kerns, Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums) and Frank Sidoris (guitar and vocals).

In September 2019, SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS released "Living The Dream Tour" on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2 CD, 3LP black vinyl, limited-edition 3LP red vinyl, digital video and digital audio via Eagle Vision. The set was shot on location on February 20, 2019 at London, England's Eventim Apollo.

GUNS N' ROSES' next studio album will be its first since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Slash, bassist Duff McKagan and singer Axl Rose since 1993.

GUNS N' ROSES' has spent most of the last five years touring with classic-lineup members Slash, McKagan and Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

