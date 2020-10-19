SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS To Release New Studio Album In 2021

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS will release a new album in 2021, bassist/vocalist Todd Kerns has confirmed. The effort will be the follow-up to "Living The Dream", which came out in September 2018 via Slash's own label Snakepit Records, in partnership with Roadrunner Records. The disc was Slash's fourth solo album, and third with Slash and his CONSPIRATORS bandmates Kerns, Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums) and Frank Sidoris (guitar and vocals).

On Sunday (October 18), Kerns took to his Instagram to write, in part: "Lots of new music coming. New @officialalterbridge coming next month. A new @officialmyleskennedy solo album in 2021 plus SMKC4. New @toquerocks New @minefieldusa NEW MUSIC! That's what it's all about. I know 2020 has been beyond challenging but 2021 is going to awesome eventually. At least there will be a ton of new music. Once we get the live show thing sorted we'll be cool."

In September 2019, SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS released "Living The Dream Tour" on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2 CD, 3LP black vinyl, limited-edition 3LP red vinyl, digital video and digital audio via Eagle Vision. The set was shot on location on February 20, 2019 at London, England's Eventim Apollo.

Last November, Slash told "The Marshall Podcast" that the road was "the only place" he and THE CONSPIRATORS "really do get a chance to work" on new music. "If we're doing theaters and arenas and all that kind of stuff, we have our soundchecks, so I work on that stuff during that time," he said. "Because that's when I do all the writing — during the road trip. So when the tour is over, at some point, we all get together and we revisit all that material that we worked on while we were on the road. Which is actually what all the records we've done so far are a culmination of."

Complicating the creative process is the fact that Myles Kennedy and THE CONSPIRATORS don't live in the same town as Slash. "Myles is in Washington state, and I'm in L.A. and the rest of the guys are in [Las] Vegas," Slash explained. "So I fly everybody to L.A. and we'll stay there and we'll do pre-production and go in and do a record. But now that GUNS N' ROSES has become a thing, I have to do that. But I will have accumulated enough material out [out on the road] that when the time comes to work on CONSPIRATORS stuff, I already have the material."

Speaking in more detail about how songs come together with THE CONSPIRATORS, Slash said: "We write the whole time. I write the music ideas, and then I'll bring it into a soundcheck situation. For me, the most important thing is the drums. So I'll start working on an idea with Brent, as well as Todd, and even Frank — we'll all stand there together and do it. And then just see if it catches, if it's a cool idea with all the other instruments involved. That's the thing about guitar players — you write bitchin' guitar stuff all day long, but is it a song? So we start working it up. And then Myles will be there and he'll catch it and maybe start recording something into his phone. And we'll just sort of get the nucleus of an idea, and in some cases work on it for a few days until we have an arrangement. And then there's some stuff that we didn't ever get to play in soundcheck that I recorded on my phone in my room and I'll bring that up later."

