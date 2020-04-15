SLASH, DUFF MCKAGAN, SEBASTIAN BACH, NIKKI SIXX, Others Mourn Passing Of Punk Rock Fashion Icon JIMMY WEBB

Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES), Slash (GUNS N' ROSES), Sebastian Bach (SKID ROW), Nikki Sixx (MÖTLEY CRÜE), Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY) and CRO-MAGS are among the rockers who have reacted on social media to the passing of Jimmy Webb, the iconic manager at famed New York clothing store Trash And Vaudeville, who died Tuesday morning at the age of 62. The cause of death was reportedly cancer.

"Jimmy Webb was a great friend of mine," Bach wrote. "I bought every pair of Cuban-heeled boots that I wore from 1987 – 2011 at Trash & Vaudeville from Jimmy. Rest in peace brother, we will miss you. You came from the time of true rock and roll."

McKagan added: "The sweetest man and pure punk f*cking rock n roll. Jimmy has SUCH a story, and my family and I feel honored and loved to be a small part of his triumphant tale. We love you Jimmy…we will miss you, brother."

Punk rock legend Henry Rollins told the New York Post that he played Buffalo not long ago and an ailing Webb took the train up to surprise him backstage. "He traveled four hours and came in with a bouquet of flowers," Rollins recounted. "He said he just wanted to see me. That was a total Jimmy move. We put the flowers on the tour bus and hoped they wouldn't get knocked over when we pulled out of a truck stop. Jimmy Webb was one of the sweetest human beings I ever met."

Webb grew up in upstate New York and moved to New York City in 1975. He spent more than a decade and a half working at Trash And Vaudeville, which he dubbed "rock and roll heaven," before opening his own boutique, I Need More, named after a song by Iggy Pop, three years ago.

In a 2013 article, Vogue called Webb the "reigning Mayor of St. Marks Place" and "punk rock's unofficial shopkeeper."

"Without a doubt, I have a dream come true life," Webb once said. "I live every moment and I taste everything in it. I taste it, I smell it, I feel it ... Dreams do come true."

Photo courtesy of Road Recovery

