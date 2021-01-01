SLASH, CHAD SMITH Join POST MALONE For BLACK SABBATH, ALICE IN CHAINS Covers During 'Bud Light Seltzer Sessions'

Post Malone was joined by RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS drummer Chad Smith and GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash during his performance on Thursday (December 31) as part of "Bud Light Seltzer Sessions Presents: New Years Eve 2021" Facebook livestream. The rapper performed a cover of ALICE IN CHAINS' "Rooster" with Smith, guitarist/producer Andrew Watt and bassist Chris Chaney, before playing BLACK SABBATH's "War Pigs" with the help Slash and the aforementioned trio.

"Bud Light Seltzer Sessions Presents: New Years Eve 2021" was broadcast live from MGM Resorts in Las Vegas. The show was hosted by Lilly Singh and Matt Steffanina, and also featured sets from Saweetie, Steve Aoki and Sebastián Yatra.

BLACK SABBATH singer Ozzy Osbourne was a featured guest on the Post Malone song "Take What You Want", which appeared on the rapper's most recent album, "Hollywood's Bleeding". Post also collaborated with Ozzy on the latter's latest LP, "Ordinary Man".

Speaking to Zane Lowe of Beats 1 about working with Ozzy on "Take What You Want", Post said: "Ozzy Osbourne, baby. I was in Utah because I had just got off tour. It's good, right? Ozzy went over to Watt's house. You've talked a lot before. He's a maniac. I said, 'Hey, you know what? Ozzy Osbourne's coming down. We're going to cut it and I'll FaceTime you. And you let me know what's going on.' We talked and it was like a big deal. Yeah. Ozzy Osbourne. I think he crushed it. I mean he was talking to Watt and Watt was telling me he was like this, 'Yo, this is my favorite that I've done since, you know, SABBATH and since I started my own, own way.' I was like, 'That's huge.' I'm like honored. Thank you very much."

Last April, Post Malone, who is a huge NIRVANA fan, took part in a livestreamed concert on his YouTube channel, performing NIRVANA "hits and fan favorites" while raising money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Backing Post during the performance were BLINK-182 drummer Travis Barker, guitarist Nick Mack and bassist Brian Lee.

Post Malone previously covered "All Apologies" live. He also has a couple of NIRVANA tattoos, including a portrait of Kurt Cobain on his knuckles and the songtitle "Stay Away" on his forehead.

