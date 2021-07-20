SLASH And EPIPHONE Announce 'Slash Collection'

Epiphone and Slash have announced the Slash Collection. Part of the Inspired By Gibson Collection, it celebrates influential guitars Slash has used during his career, inspiring multiple generations of players around the world.

Perfect for every stage and players of all levels, the Epiphone Slash Collection features multiple electric guitars including the Epiphone Slash Les Paul Standard finished in Appetite Burst, November Burst, Anaconda Burst, and Vermillion Burst, the Slash "Victoria" Les Paul Standard Goldtop, as well as two acoustics — the Epiphone Slash J-45 in Vermillion Burst and November Burst.

"For a reasonable amount of money, you can get a really great guitar that will last you your whole career," said Slash.

In January 2020, Gibson launched the Slash Collection Les Paul Standard Model in Appetite Burst and November Burst, as well as in a limited-edition Vermillion Burst and Anaconda Burst. In December, the GUNS N' ROSES guitarist also released a signature Les Paul Gold Top model called Victoria.

Slash — the iconic, Grammy-winning American rock guitarist, songwriter and film producer — has amassed album sales of over 100 million copies, garnered a Grammy Award and seven Grammy nominations and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Slash landed on the top of the charts with his first solo album, "Slash" (2010), which featured Ozzy Osbourne, Fergie, Myles Kennedy and more. Shortly after, he formed his current band SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS — which features Myles Kennedy (lead vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass/vocals) and Frank Sidoris (rhythm guitar) — who've been touring worldwide and making music for over five years. The group released the critically acclaimed "Apocalyptic Love" (2012) which stormed the Billboard 200 chart, debuting at No. 4 as the top rock album and spawned Slash's first-ever No. 1 solo radio hits "You're A Lie" and "Standing In The Sun". Slash released "Nothing Left To Fear" (2013), the soundtrack to the first theatrical film co-produced with SLASHfiction, his film/TV production company specializing in the horror genre. The band's second album, "World On Fire", debuted to global praise and the album's title track, "World On Fire", ascended to No. 1 at U.S. rock radio. In 2016, GUNS N' ROSES reunited and Slash joined Axl Rose and Duff McKagan for the "Not In This Lifetime" tour which Billboard now ranks as the third highest-grossing tour of all time. Slash and his band's most recent release is their critically acclaimed third album "Living The Dream" (2018) which Rolling Stone declared "a biting blues filigree at the end of a riff, weeping solos full of long notes and boogie-woogie riffs" and the Los Angeles Times added is full of "unexpected funk, boogie, blues and garage rock influences." Fueled by the Top 5 song "Driving Rain" and the single "Mind Your Manners" as well as the best critical praise of their career, "Living The Dream" debuted with 10 Top 10 chart placements worldwide and by the end of their world tour in 2019, the group had achieved seven consecutive Top 10 hit singles at radio.

