SLADE: 'Cum On Feel The Hitz' Collection Of Singles Due In September

On September 25, BMG will release SLADE's "Cum On Feel The Hitz", a superlative and comprehensive collection of SLADE singles from 1970 to 1991. "Cum On Feel The Hitz" is released as a double CD and a 2LP collection: the CD comprises of 43 singles, while the double vinyl features 24 singles.

"Cum On Feel The Hitz" includes all six of SLADE's U.K. No. 1 singles: "Coz I Luv You", "Take Me Bak 'Ome", "Mama Weer All Crazee Now", "Cum On Feel The Noize", "Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me" and "Merry Xmas Everybody" and a total of 16 Top 10 singles.

The affection for SLADE's music and attitude remains undimmed today, as 1973's "Merry Christmas Everybody" has gone on to become Britain's best loved Christmas song.

Formed in Wolverhampton in 1966, SLADE's chart career spanned three decades. SLADE was unstoppable throughout the 1970s, becoming one of Europe's biggest bands, releasing six smash hit albums, including three No. 1s, and their hit singles are synonymous with the era. The sensational songwriting partnership of Noddy Holder and Jim Lea provided a soundtrack to the glam generation and with a run of 17 consecutive Top 20 singles between 1971 and 1976. No other act of the period experienced such success.

In the 1980s, SLADE enjoyed a renaissance, buoyed by a spectacular appearance at the Reading Festival in 1980, their hits included "My Oh My", which reached No. 2 in 1983 and a year later with "Run Runaway", cementing their legacy as one of the UK's greatest bands.

The iconic SLADE is one of the most exciting bands to ever come out of Great Britain and this collection serves as testament to the high quality of SLADE's unique and distinctive talent.

"Cum On Feel The Hitz" track listing:

CD1

01. Cum On Feel The Noize

02. Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me

03. Mama Weer All Crazee Now

04. Coz I Luv You

05. Take Me Bak 'Ome

06. Gudbuy T'Jane

07. My Friend Stan

08. Far Far Away

09. My Oh My

10. Everyday

11. The Bangin' Man

12. Look Wot You Dun

13. Thanks For The Memory

14. Run Runaway

15. We'll Bring The House Down

16. In For A Penny

17. Let's Call It Quits

18. How Does It Feel

19. All Join Hands

20. Get Down And Get With It

21. Radio Wall Of Sound

CD2

01. Lock Up Your Daughters

02. My Baby Left Me: That's Alright

03. Gypsy Roadhog

04. (And Now the Waltz) C'est La Vie

05. Myzsterious Mizster Jones

06. Ruby Red

07. Do You Believe In Miracles

08. Wheels Ain't Coming Down

09. 7 Year Bitch

10. Still The Same

11. The Shape Of Things To Come

12. Know Who You Are

13. Nobody's Fool

14. Burning In The Heat Of Love

15. Give Us a Goal

16. Ginny Ginny

17. Sign Of The Times

18. Knuckle Sandwich Nancy

19. Ooh La La in L.A.

20. That's What Friends Are For

21. We Won't Give In

22. Merry Xmas Everybody