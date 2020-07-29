SLADE: 'Cum On Feel The Hitz' Collection Of Singles Due In September

On September 25, BMG will release SLADE's "Cum On Feel The Hitz", a superlative and comprehensive collection of SLADE singles from 1970 to 1991. "Cum On Feel The Hitz" is released as a double CD and a 2LP collection: the CD comprises of 43 singles, while the double vinyl features 24 singles.
"Cum On Feel The Hitz" includes all six of SLADE's U.K. No. 1 singles: "Coz I Luv You", "Take Me Bak 'Ome", "Mama Weer All Crazee Now", "Cum On Feel The Noize", "Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me" and "Merry Xmas Everybody" and a total of 16 Top 10 singles.
The affection for SLADE's music and attitude remains undimmed today, as 1973's "Merry Christmas Everybody" has gone on to become Britain's best loved Christmas song.
Formed in Wolverhampton in 1966, SLADE's chart career spanned three decades. SLADE was unstoppable throughout the 1970s, becoming one of Europe's biggest bands, releasing six smash hit albums, including three No. 1s, and their hit singles are synonymous with the era. The sensational songwriting partnership of Noddy Holder and Jim Lea provided a soundtrack to the glam generation and with a run of 17 consecutive Top 20 singles between 1971 and 1976. No other act of the period experienced such success.
In the 1980s, SLADE enjoyed a renaissance, buoyed by a spectacular appearance at the Reading Festival in 1980, their hits included "My Oh My", which reached No. 2 in 1983 and a year later with "Run Runaway", cementing their legacy as one of the UK's greatest bands.
The iconic SLADE is one of the most exciting bands to ever come out of Great Britain and this collection serves as testament to the high quality of SLADE's unique and distinctive talent.
"Cum On Feel The Hitz" track listing:
CD1
01. Cum On Feel The Noize
02. Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me
03. Mama Weer All Crazee Now
04. Coz I Luv You
05. Take Me Bak 'Ome
06. Gudbuy T'Jane
07. My Friend Stan
08. Far Far Away
09. My Oh My
10. Everyday
11. The Bangin' Man
12. Look Wot You Dun
13. Thanks For The Memory
14. Run Runaway
15. We'll Bring The House Down
16. In For A Penny
17. Let's Call It Quits
18. How Does It Feel
19. All Join Hands
20. Get Down And Get With It
21. Radio Wall Of Sound
CD2
01. Lock Up Your Daughters
02. My Baby Left Me: That's Alright
03. Gypsy Roadhog
04. (And Now the Waltz) C'est La Vie
05. Myzsterious Mizster Jones
06. Ruby Red
07. Do You Believe In Miracles
08. Wheels Ain't Coming Down
09. 7 Year Bitch
10. Still The Same
11. The Shape Of Things To Come
12. Know Who You Are
13. Nobody's Fool
14. Burning In The Heat Of Love
15. Give Us a Goal
16. Ginny Ginny
17. Sign Of The Times
18. Knuckle Sandwich Nancy
19. Ooh La La in L.A.
20. That's What Friends Are For
21. We Won't Give In
22. Merry Xmas Everybody