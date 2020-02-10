SKUNK ANANSIE Releases Music Video For New Single 'This Means War'

SKUNK ANANSIE has shared the video for its powerful new single "This Means War", which features live footage of the iconic rock group on stage at Pol'and'Rock festival last year where they headlined to a huge crowd of over 850,000 fans. The track is a super-charged, rallying anthem with vocal powerhouse Skin's fiery and provocative lyrics commanding you to sit up and listen.

The video premiered exclusively with Kerrang!, where Skin explained: "We wrote this track just before we went on tour last summer. It totally stood out as a fan favorite and never left the setlist. So we're really happy to release a finished version produced by the magnificent Tom Dalgety. Enjoy!"

"This Means War" follows last year's single "What You Do For Love", which was the band's first instalment of new music in three years and garnered airplay on BBC Radio 2. Both tracks will be made available as a limited run "collector’s edition" double A-side vinyl seven-inch in April.

SKUNK ANANSIE is also thrilled to have been announced as part of this year's Meltdown Festival, on London's South Bank, which has been curated by music, film and fashion icon Grace Jones. They will be playing at the Royal Festival Hall on Thursday, June 18.

The news comes hot on the heels of SKUNK ANANSIE's 2020 U.K. headline tour being announced, which sees them playing venues across the U.K. throughout the year.

The last 25 years have seen SKUNK ANANSIE internationally acclaimed as one of the greatest British rock bands of all time. They were presented with the Hall Of Fame Award at the 2019 Kerrang! Awards while Skin herself has become one of the world's most iconic female performers, as well as inspirational role model, activist, trailblazer for women in the music industry, model and muse for designers. It's no surprise that she picked up the Inspirational Artist Award at the Music Week Awards in 2018.

Skin recently stunned audiences with incredible renditions of "Ave Maria", Madonna's "Like A Virgin", Stormzy's "Blinded By Your Grace" and Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On", whilst dressed as the hilarious Duck on ITV's smash hit show "The Masked Singer", and has just revealed that she will be reflecting on her incredible journey in her very first memoir co-written by respected journalist and friend Lucy O'Brien.

It promises an alternative narrative to the male-dominated, predominantly white Britpop era and will chart Skin's unique story from her working-class Brixton roots to the Glastonbury and international stage. The book is due for publication in September 2020 with Simon & Schuster and available to pre-order now.

SKUNK ANANSIE is renowned as one of the most fearless acts in modern British history. Their reflective, emotional and radical music has seen them grow as an important cultural force, on and off stage, while remaining honest and timely. The new single "This Means War" continues their story with a ferocious impact.

