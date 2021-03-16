SKINDRED Signs With EARACHE RECORDS

Welsh ragga metallers SKINDRED have inked a new global four-album deal with Earache Records, with each bandmember signing the deal in a different endangered music venue across the U.K.

Earache Records have long been one of the most exciting, forward-thinking and important rock labels in the world, having pioneered many extreme metal bands and, in recent years, enjoying Top 40 success with bands such as BLACKBERRY SMOKE, BUCKCHERRY, MASSIVE WAGONS, RIVAL SONS and THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT. Once upon a time they also released the first two DUB WARS albums, the first band fronted by SKINDRED singer Benji Webbe.

Earache Records MD Digby Pearson says: "We could not be more thrilled to be signing SKINDRED. They are such a truly unique and much-loved band. We have all been huge fans of them since day one and have followed Benji's career since the very beginning, so to have SKINDRED sign to Earache is something that we are all extremely excited by. We are delighted to welcome Benji back to the Earache family along with his bandmates Arya, Mikey and Dan and look forward to working with them for many albums to come."

SKINDRED has been hailed on numerous occasions as one of the U.K.'s best live acts, so it was only fitting that the band sign their new record deal with the U.K.'s most innovative rock and metal label Earache Records at some of the country's most historic grassroots venues which face being closed permanently due to COVID-19 crisis. It's the perfect opportunity for the band to bring further attention to these treasured venues' plight and to show their continued support for the live industry in these challenging times.

Earache's label head Louis Lloyd spent the day traveling across the country to get the signatures from each member, setting off at 8 a.m. and covering 450 miles over 13 hours. The venues that took part in this historic signing are Le Pub in Newport (Benji), The Louisiana in Bristol (Dan), The Black Heart in London (Arya) and Brighton's Green Door Store (Mikey), all of which are on the Music Venue Trust's red, endangered list.

SKINDRED drummer Arya Goggin says: "We are so excited to announce that we are signing a worldwide deal with Earache Records. I have been a fan of the label since I started listening to heavy music. Their independent attitude and willingness to push the boundaries are something we can identify with in SKINDRED.

"It was great to ink the deal at The Black Heart in Camden and shine a light on all the struggling independent music venues too. The Music Venue Trust is something that we feel passionately about and we want these venues to thrive and be part of the future of British Music as well as being part of its history.'

Beverley Whitrick, the strategic director of Music Venue Trust, says: "Music Venue Trust is incredibly grateful to our artist patrons who talk publicly about why grassroots music venues are important to them and their career development. When a band like SKINDRED do or say something to illustrate how much they value these venues, this resonates with their legion of fans and helps highlight the strong relationship between an artist and the venues and their teams. When we are still asking for donations to the #SaveOurVenues campaign to help secure the survival of the venues most at risk of imminent closure, this is more welcome than ever. To donate to one of these venues, or the overarching campaign see [here]."

Matt Doom, venue manager of The Black Heart, says: "In the midst of troubling times for all, and as we come into the final throes of crowdfunding to save our much-loved independent venue due to a lack of government support, we at The Black Heart are proud to be one of the hosts for this important event.

"SKINDRED are one of the true stalwarts and champions of the U.K. music scene and we are stoked to witness them sign to the iconic heavy realm of Earache Records. Young bands need places to play so that they can go on to achieve the heights of what SKINDRED have accomplished, so it feels extremely fitting to have had them use our (currently dormant) stage for such an event, continuing them on their path from the hallowed spot of Camden Town as so many hundreds of bands do on their own journeys each year."