SKILLET's JOHN COOPER Is 'Happy' To See ANDREW CUOMO 'Bitten By His Own Complete Love Of Injustice'

John Cooper, the frontman and bassist for the Grammy-nominated Christian rock band SKILLET, says that he is "happy" to see New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo "get bitten by his own complete love of injustice."

Cuomo, who is facing intense scrutiny after three different women came forward with sexual-harassment allegations, called for then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to submit to a lie-detector test amid allegations of sexual assault in 2018.

During Kavanaugh's Senate confirmation hearings in 2018, Cuomo issued an official statement that called the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford — who accused Kavanaugh of drunkenly attacking her when they were high-school students in 1982 — "very compelling."

"Here is one basic fact that badly hurts Judge Kavanaugh: Why won't he take a polygraph? Dr. Ford did," Cuomo said at the time.

"If he does not take a polygraph test, it is the ultimate, 'he said, she said.'"

Cuomo later called Kavanaugh's confirmation "a sad day for this country."

On Wednesday (March 3), Cooper posted the latest episode of his "Cooper Stuff" video podcast in which he addressed the fact that Cuomo is now himself facing sexual harassment allegations.

"A few years ago, his law with the Kavanaugh thing was different," John said (see video below). "With Kavanaugh, he was, like, 'Oh, believe women. All women should be believed. Kavanaugh shouldn't be allowed to run. He should be kicked off of the Supreme Court nomination, whatever, because believe all women' — that's his standard. It's an unjust standard.

"Now, listen, I'm agnostic when it comes to the Kavanaugh situation," Cooper continued. "I don't know if he did it or not — I can't possibly know if Kavanaugh did it. That's not even the point. The point is that having a standard of justice that says whatever a group of people say, whatever women say, or whatever — fill in the blank — whatever men say, whatever white people say, whatever brown people say, whatever black people… whatever your standard is, whatever they say is right. Believe all men, believe all women, believe all this — that is not justice. How do we know this? Because we have a Bible that tells us what just law would be.

"So a couple of years ago, Andrew Cuomo upheld unrightousness, upheld an unjust law — upheld an unjust standard that now is coming back around to bite him in the booty — in the heinie. That's what I called it when I was a kid — the heinie.

"Am I happy about it? Yes," Cooper admitted. "I actually don't want to see us create a new law, but am I happy to see this guy get bitten by his own complete love of injustice?

"Christians, we can't be afraid to be extreme when it comes to this. He believed in injustice. He upheld injustice. He said things that are unjust. How do I know they're unjust? Because I just think it in my brain out of some neutral, natural law? No. I know it's unjust because the Bible gave me what the law is, and the Bible tells me what wisdom is because of it.

"He held up unjustice [sic]. Why? Because he's injuring himself. Because he doesn't love wisdom, he doesn't search after wisdom, so he's injuring himself. And if he doesn't love the law of God, then he loves death.

"Christians, we can't be afraid to say things like this," John added. "He loved injustice, and now he's gonna get bit by that own standard. And I've gotta say, I'm pretty giddy about it. But I will also say this, because we have to be people of principle. Christians have to be people who love justice. So I will say this: I do not want to see the standard, I do not want to see him lose his job just because somebody said a thing. Again, I'm agnostic. I'm not saying I don't belive the women. Actually, I do believe the women — just to be fair — but somebody saying a thing doesn't mean that he should lose his job; it doesn't mean he should go to jail. We have to uphold a righteous standard. Otherwise, what it means is that we love injustice.

"So I hope that encourages you Christians — love justice, love righteousness and love wisdom. But remember that you're not going to love any of those things if you do not fear God and if you do not sit out at the gates, wanting to hear wisdom every single day."

