SKILLET's JOHN COOPER: 'I Gave My Life To Christ When I Was A Kid'

John Cooper, the frontman and bassist for the Grammy-nominated Christian rock band SKILLET, spoke to "The Andrew Brunet Show" about his recently released debut book, "Awake & Alive To Truth (Finding Truth In The Chaos Of A Relativistic World)". Regarding his inspiration for writing the book, John said (see video below): "I gave my life to Christ when I was a kid. My mom was a fanatical follower of Jesus, all right? [Laughs] A Jesus freak. And I mean that in one-hundred-percent good way, in case anybody doesn't know. A fanatical Jesus freak. And my mom taught me about the Bible, ever since I was a kid. I can't remember not learning about the Bible. I had an older brother, and before he would go to school, my mom would sit us down and she'd read scripture, we had to memorize scripture, and we had to pray together.

"I gave my life to Christ when I was a young person; I was about five," he continued. "And I can never remember not believing in God. And I always give my mom a lot of credit. And I always say that to encourage anybody listening — if you've got kids, you've got a job to do, and that's training your kids up in the way they should go and the admonition of the Lord; the Bible says the fear and the admonition of the Lord… But I gave my life to Christ as a kid."

The Memphis, Tennessee-born Cooper, who lives in Kenosha, Wisconsin, added: "You know what I see now, now that we're in 2021? I see so many people confused. Their lives are falling apart. They don't know what to live for. They don't know what's true and what isn't true. I think 2020 was just a really telling year for so many people to find out they don't know what to live for; they literally do not know anything that's true or false about anything. And I wanted to write this book to encourage people to say, 'Hey, there are two ways to try to find truth.' One way leads to life — that's through Jesus Christ, and we know who Jesus Christ is, because we have his word, in the Bible. That path'll take you to life. There's another path that'll take you to death, and that is found in your self. 'Well, I just feel like this.' That's found in what the world is telling you — all the lies the world is telling us. So it's giving you that clear path — life or death. And I wanted people to follow life. Come to know Jesus. That is what life is all about. We are here in order to find out who this great God is that created this world and knows your name and created you to be who you are for a purpose."

"Awake & Alive To Truth" tackles the reigning philosophies of our day of post-modernism, relativism, and the popular view of the goodness of man-and combats these viewpoints by standing on the absolute truth of the Word of God. "Awake & Alive To Truth" answers some of the most asked questions in modern culture. Cooper takes readers on a journey through personal stories, the doctrine of original sin, the authority of scripture, the danger of trusting your emotions, and ends with the greatest news possible: God wants to rescue you from the chaos and the darkness and bring you into his glorious light.

