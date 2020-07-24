SKILLET To Release 'Victorious: The Aftermath' In September

SKILLET will release its deluxe edition project, "Victorious: The Aftermath", on September 11. The band has just unveiled a pre-sale package that includes the album and SKILLET's second graphic novel, "Eden II: The Aftermath". Also available today is the instant-grat track "Terrify The Dark (Reimagined)" as well as its corresponding lyric video.

"Victorious: The Aftermath" will feature all twelve original tracks from "Victorious", plus eight additional tracks, including two brand new unreleased songs, and five reimagined songs. Full track listing will be unveiled at later date.

"Eden II: The Aftermath" once again pairs Random Shock Studios with SKILLET frontman John Cooper and his "Eden" artist Chris Hunt. Two editions will again be available; both the standard and a limited deluxe edition. SKILLET's return to the post-apocalyptic world of "Eden", as established in their 2019 graphic novel debut of the same name, is an exciting one for the band as well as their publisher, Z2 Comics, as the original book became their best-selling graphic novel of all time. According to Cooper, "Aftermath" promises "more action, more surprises, more suspense."

SKILLET's tenth studio album, "Victorious", was released last August via Atlantic.

SKILLET's previous four releases — from 2006's "Comatose" to 2016's "Unleashed" — have been certified at least gold by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA). SKILLET's 2009 album "Awake" has gone double platinum.

SKILLET has enjoyed success on both the secular rock and Christian charts, with four consecutive No. 1 albums on the latter — including "Victorious". SKILLET has also had 27 Top 5 hits on the Christian Rock charts.

