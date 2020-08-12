SKILLET TO Host Two-Night Drive-In Concert In Cedar Park, Texas

SKILLET is telling its fans to load up their cars and come rock out for a two-night drive-in concert at the North parking lots of the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas as part of the venue's Tailgate Series on October 9 and October 10. This is the rockers' first-ever drive-in event, which will also feature fellow Atlantic Records artist Colton Dixon.

"It's been tough to not rock out with our fans over the past five months, so we are psyched to do two shows in a row in Texas this October," SKILLET's John Cooper said about the shows. "Come rock with us, panheads!"

SKILLET will offer advance tickets during a presale between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. CDT on August 12-13. Tickets can be purchased with the code VICTORIOUS. The H-E-B Center's presale will launch on August 12 as well, between noon that day and 10 p.m. on August 13, with the official on-sale starting August 14 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com and the H-E-B Center box office. Tickets are per car (not per person) and capacity is limited. Very limited VIP Platinum and Gold packages will also be available for presale. VIP packages will include front row parking in P1 or P2, question-and-answer session with the band, one custom SKILLET fleece blanket and one exclusive poster, hand signed by SKILLET. This event date is subject to State of Texas and local government guidelines for helping the community stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pre-ordered food and beverage Cooler Packages are available for $40 to have delivered to your car upon entry. H-E-B Center Tailgate Cooler Packages come in a commemorative cooler bag and can be added to your ticket order upon checkout at Ticketmaster.com.

Fans should also note the new venue safety precautions. All events at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park will include activation of ASM Global's "Venue Shield" — an advanced environmental hygiene protocol that will also be deployed in more than 325 ASM facilities around the world. ASM Global, which manages H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, is the world's leading venue management and services company. Venue Shield reduces physical touch points, increases venue sanitization and cleanliness, and provides various health monitoring guidelines and services.

SKILLET will release its deluxe edition project, "Victorious: The Aftermath", on September 11. The set will feature all twelve original tracks from "Victorious", plus eight additional tracks, including two brand new unreleased songs, and five reimagined songs.

SKILLET's tenth studio album, "Victorious", was released in August 2019 via Atlantic.

SKILLET's previous four releases — from 2006's "Comatose" to 2016's "Unleashed" — have been certified at least gold by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA). SKILLET's 2009 album "Awake" has gone double platinum.

SKILLET has enjoyed success on both the secular rock and Christian charts, with four consecutive No. 1 albums on the latter — including "Victorious". SKILLET has also had 27 Top 5 hits on the Christian Rock charts.