SKILLET Releases 'Surviving The Game' Single, Announces 'Dominion' Album

Multi-platinum rockers SKILLET will release their new studio album, "Dominion", on January 14, 2022 via Atlantic. Their 11th studio project, it follows SKILLET's amazing track record of two RIAA certified multi-platinum albums, two gold albums, five RIAA certified multi-platinum singles, and four gold singles. Simultaneously unveiling the project's stunning cover art and track listing, "Dominion"'s first Active Rock radio single, "Surviving The Game" is available now as an instant grat with album pre-order, and fans can also pre-save the album. The album, produced by Kevin Churko (OZZY OSBOURNE, PAPA ROACH, DISTURBED), with songs written by John Cooper, Korey Cooper, Kevin Churko and Kane Churko, was created 100 percent remotely between the band's tour dates, home studio in Wisconsin and the Churkos' studio in Las Vegas.

"'Dominion' is about the celebration of freedom, a liberation from fear — to be who we want to be, say what we want to say, believe what we want to believe," John Cooper says. "In some ways, it's a reminder of the God-given rights that we were born with. It's time to regain some sort of control over our lives and not be a slave to fear. I hope this record is going to make people feel empowered, inspired, uplifted and want to rock their faces off!"

Yesterday, in advance of "Surviving The Game"'s release, Atlantic Records president of A&R Pete Ganbarg and the band's A&R rep Andy Karp hosted SKILLET for a performance and question-and-answer session about the track, which Ganbarg describes as "pure anthemic SKILLET — a song that speaks to the unprecedented times we're all facing with the ferocity that has been the band's trademark for over two decades. It's a fierce, welcome return."

John Cooper describes the track as as "a defiant song about not giving in to the fear that the world is and has been experiencing. This song brings a feeling of survival; you have to do what you need to do in order to get your life back; a defiance against fear and the things that want to hold you down. For so many, that's depression, isolation, lonelieness, suicidal thoughts, etc. This song is about becoming the person you are meant be and coming out on the other side of all the madness."

Earlier today, the band premiered the track's music video on YouTube at 3:05 p.m. EST, following a live video chat. Shot in the expansive desert outside Los Angeles last month, the video is made up of a mixture of high-energy band performances alongside a storyline where a young kid rules the land, entraps the band and they have to fight through pain and fear to make it out alive.

"Dominion" track listing:

01. Surviving The Game

02. Standing In The Storm

03. Dominion

04. Valley Of Death

05. Beyond Incredible

06. Destiny

07. Refuge

08. Shout Your Freedom

09. Destroyer

10. Forever Or The End

11. Ignite

12. White Horse

This fall, SKILLET is headlining 24 shows with ADELITAS WAY as main support as well as EVA UNDER FIRE. The trek, dubbed "The Aftermath Tour", kicked off September 12 in Chicago and will run through October 22 in St. Louis. A limited quantity of VIP packages is available as well, which include a ticket, preshow question-and-answer session and trivia contest hosted by SKILLET, and exclusive merchandise.

SKILLET is one of the best-selling rock bands of the 21st century. The two-time Grammy Award-nominated Pandora Billionaires Club members have an undying spirit that has humbly asserted and affirmed them as one of this generation's most successful rock acts.

By 2019, they not only garnered a pair of Grammy nods and sold over 12 million albums worldwide, but they also took home a Billboard Music Award for the double-platinum "Awake". Its breakout single, "Monster", remains one of the most streamed rock songs of all time, with over three billion global audio streams.

2016's "Unleashed" bowed at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200. Hitting No. 1 on rock radio, the lead single, "Feel Invincible", cracked 643 million global audio streams and went platinum. Meanwhile, the gold-certified "Unleashed" became their fourth consecutive album to receive either a gold, platinum, or double-platinum status.

Their 2019 release, "Victorious", included the Top 10 rock radio hit "Legendary", which lived up to its name with over 108 million streams. To date, nine original tunes earned RIAA recognition in tandem with high-profile syncs by everyone from WWE and Marvel to ESPN and NFL.

Photo by Jimmy Fontaine

