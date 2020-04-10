SKILLET Launches 'Save Me' Video Game

April 10, 2020 0 Comments

SKILLET Launches 'Save Me' Video Game

SKILLET has launched the "Save Me" video game, themed with the band's latest active rock track and music video of the same name. In the game, each of the bandmembers (John, Korey, Jen and Seth) are characters fans can select and play as. Once a character is selected, the characters run through a maze where players are meant to avoid various aspects seen in the "Save Me" music video: the hand (callout to John's scene), water/poison (callout to Jen's scene), and fire (callout to John's scene/smoking hands burning his eyes), which will be floating around chasing them; similar to the ghosts in Pac Man.

Last week SKILLET premiered the music video for "Save Me" on the band's YouTube channel, and hosted a question-and-answer session with over 10,000 fans. The video has already garnered a million views. While joining most of the world in isolating at home, John and Korey Cooper have also been creating some acoustic performances for their fans of late and posting them on their social accounts, including a piano version of "Anchor" and an unplugged version of the fan favorite "Whispers In The Dark", both of which have been incredibly popular.

SKILLET's tenth studio album, "Victorious", was released last August via Atlantic.

SKILLET's previous four releases — from 2006's "Comatose" to 2016's "Unleashed" — have been certified at least gold by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA). SKILLET's 2009 album "Awake" has gone double platinum.

SKILLET has enjoyed success on both the secular rock and Christian charts, with four consecutive No. 1 albums on the latter — including "Victorious". SKILLET has also had 27 Top 5 hits on the Christian Rock charts.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).