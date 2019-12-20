SKILLET Hits Billion Mark In 2019 Global Streams

12-times-platinum rock band SKILLET is closing out 2019 inside multiple Billboard decade-end and year-end charts with its latest hit record, "Victorious" (Atlantic), Top 10 Active Rock single "Legendary", as well as numerous past albums and tracks. Once again, they have also amassed one billion global streams over the past year alone.

As we close out a decade, SKILLET appeared in both Billboard's Top Rock and Top Christian albums of the 2010s with its double-platinum album "Awake" as the 40th Top Rock Album, while gold-certified projects "Unleashed" and "Rise" landed in the top Christian list.

Billboard's 2019 year-end charts saw SKILLET show up on multiple charts. For rock, "Legendary" made the Hot Rock Songs and Mainstream Rock Songs lists, with "Victorious" landing on both the Top Rock Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums charts. The Christian charts shared the Grammy-nominated band's success on the Top Christian Albums Artist chart, Top Christian Artists and Top Christian Streaming Songs Artist charts. Likewise, "Victorious", "Awake" and "Unleashed" projects were all Top Christian Albums of 2019, with "Legendary" landing on both the Hot Christian Songs and Top Christian Digital Songs charts.

Additionally, SKILLET's three-times-platinum track "Monster", two-times-platinum platinum "Hero" and platinum "Feel Invincible" were once again among the Top Christian Streaming Songs of 2019, with "Monster" making the top 5 for the sixth year in a row.

SKILLET has wrapped up 2019 in a big way as well. Their 20-city European tour saw them play to explosive crowds and sell out in nearly all of the cities, including London, Paris, Budapest, Milan, Zurich, Vienna, Berlin and more.

In addition to touring, radio and album sales success, SKILLET debuted their first graphic novel, "Eden: A Skillet Graphic Novel", with Z2 Comics this fall, which quickly became the publisher's best-selling book of all time.

This winter 2020, SKILLET will embark on a headline trek, dubbed the "Victorious Tour", which kicks off on February 6 in Wichita, Kansas and runs through March 14 in Norfolk, Virginia. Joining SKILLET for this tour will be FROM ASHES TO NEW and LEDGER, the latter of which features SKILLET drummer Jen Ledger.

