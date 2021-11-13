SKILLET Drops Lyric Video For New Single 'Standing In The Storm'

Further cementing their place as one of the best-selling rock bands of the 21st century, 12-times-platinum rockers SKILLET are seeing their RIAA certifications multiply yet again. Their latest milestones include the new triple-platinum status of their landmark album "Awake", with three of its hit tracks also accumulating more certs as "Awake & Alive" goes double-platinum, "Hero" triple-platinum, and "Monster", already one of the most-streamed rock songs in history with over four billion global audio streams, hits quadruple platinum status.

SKILLET's latest single, "Surviving The Game", the first from their forthcoming album "Dominion" (due on January 14 via Atlantic), has made a strong debut, already accumulating over 6.5 million streams. Its music video has been viewed over 2.7 million times, and has seen some great sport sync usage, including a recent MLB hit. Now, their second instant grat track, "Standing In The Storm" is available upon pre-ordering "Dominion". Fans also have access to a lyric video for "Standing In The Storm", which swirls around the key line "I've still got some life in me", culled from one of Korey Cooper's journals.

SKILLET frontman John Cooper comments: "We're getting older, our kids are getting older, and the world is falling apart, so there's a part of me that's like, 'Do you really want to go back on the road in the midst of a pandemic?' Do we want to keep this business going? Then, she showed me this passage in her journal. I was really impacted. I started to think, 'Yes, there's a lot of crazy things going on, but I'm not done.'"

"Dominion", produced by Kevin Churko (PAPA ROACH, DISTURBED, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH) with songs written by John Cooper, Korey Cooper, Kevin Churko and Kane Churko, was created 100% remotely between the band's tour dates, home studio in Wisconsin, and the Churkos' studio in Las Vegas.

"'Dominion' is about the celebration of freedom, a liberation from fear — to be who we want to be, say what we want to say, believe what we want to believe," John Cooper says. "In some ways, it's a reminder of the God-given rights that we were born with. It's time to regain some sort of control over our lives and not be a slave to fear. I hope this record is going to make people feel empowered, inspired, uplifted and want to rock their faces off."

"Dominion" track listing:

01. Surviving The Game

02. Standing In The Storm

03. Dominion

04. Valley Of Death

05. Beyond Incredible

06. Destiny

07. Refuge

08. Shout Your Freedom

09. Destroyer

10. Forever Or The End

11. Ignite

12. White Horse

By 2019, SKILLET not only garnered a pair of Grammy nods and sold over 12 million albums worldwide, but they also took home a Billboard Music Award for the double-platinum "Awake". Its breakout single, "Monster", remains one of the most streamed rock songs of all time, with over three billion global audio streams.

2016's "Unleashed" bowed at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200. Hitting No. 1 on rock radio, the lead single, "Feel Invincible", cracked 643 million global audio streams and went platinum. Meanwhile, the gold-certified "Unleashed" became their fourth consecutive album to receive either a gold, platinum, or double-platinum status.

Their 2019 release, "Victorious", included the Top 10 rock radio hit "Legendary", which lived up to its name with over 108 million streams. To date, nine original tunes earned RIAA recognition in tandem with high-profile syncs by everyone from WWE and Marvel to ESPN and NFL.

Photo by Jimmy Fontaine

