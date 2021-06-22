SKILLET Announces Summer/Fall 2021 U.S. Tour With ADELITAS WAY

SKILLET will embark on a U.S. tour at the end of the summer. "The Aftermath Tour", with special guests ADELITAS WAY, will kick off on September 12 in Chicago and wrap up on October 22 in St. Louis.

SKILLET said: "We're back and ready to rock! 'The Aftermath Tour' with special guests ADELITAS WAY is coming to a city near you this fall. VIP presale starts tomorrow [Wednesday, June 23] with on-sale this Friday [June 25]! Who's coming?"

Tour dates:

Sep. 12 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Sep. 14 - Cleveland, OH @ [to be announced]
Sep. 15 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live
Sep. 18 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
Sep. 19 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
Sep. 21 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
Sep. 22 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Sep. 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Sep. 28 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
Sep. 29 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Oct. 01 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
Oct. 02 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
Oct. 05 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center
Oct. 06 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Oct. 09 - Boise, ID @ [to be announced]
Oct. 11 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Oct. 12 - Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center
Oct. 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
Oct. 15 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
Oct. 16 - Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim
Oct. 17 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
Oct. 19 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
Oct. 21 - Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Oct. 22 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Last September, SKILLET released an epic deluxe project, "Victorious: The Aftermath" (Atlantic). The collection featured all twelve original tracks from 2019's "Victorious" album, plus eight additional songs, including two previously unreleased cuts, and five reimagined songs. One of the brand new tracks was "Dead Man Walking", a favorite of lead singer John Cooper, for which the band released a "Marvel-esque" lyric video.

SKILLET's tenth studio album, "Victorious", was released in August 2019 via Atlantic.

SKILLET's previous four releases — from 2006's "Comatose" to 2016's "Unleashed" — have been certified at least gold by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA). SKILLET's 2009 album "Awake" has gone double platinum.

SKILLET has enjoyed success on both the secular rock and Christian charts, with four consecutive No. 1 albums on the latter — including "Victorious". SKILLET has also had 27 Top 5 hits on the Christian Rock charts.

