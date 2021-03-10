SKILLET Announces Spring 2021 'Drive-In Theater Tour'

Grammy-nominated Christian rock band SKILLET has announced spring 2021 tour dates.

Building on the previous success of the "Drive-In Theater Tour", Awakening Events has confirmed the fourth package of the 2021 series. SKILLET, along with JORDAN FELIZ and COLTON DIXON, will embark on a 21-city tour beginning April 22 in Mitchell, Indiana and wrapping up on May 23 in Chaffee, Missouri. The tour will make stops in Alabama, Virginia, Florida, South Carolina, Arkansas, and more.

All dates on the "Drive-In Theater Tour" will comply with local guidelines related to COVID-19. Tickets for the tour will again be sold by the car load* (up to six people per car) and will be available for purchase at 12 p.m. ET Friday, March 12. A full list of cities, dates, and tickets for the tour is available here. The dates are also posted below.

*Please note that some dates on the tour will NOT be at a drive-in theater. In these shows, billed as "An Evening Under The Stars," seating may be sold in pods or other socially distanced configurations. Please see event listings for full details.

"The Drive-In Theater Tour", supported by K-Love Radio, AiR1 Radio, and Food For The Hungry, is exclusively produced by Awakening Events.

Additionally, SKILLET will host a live Instagram chat on Friday, March 12 at 2 p.m. EST to catch up with fans and answer any questions they may have.

SKILLET on tour with JORDAN FELIZ and COLTON DIXON:

Apr. 22 - Mitchell, IN - Holiday Drive-In

Apr. 23 - Knox, IN - Melody Drive-In Theatre

Apr. 24 - Middle Point, OH - Van-Del Drive-In

Apr. 25 - Versailles, IN - Bel-Air Drive-In

Apr. 29 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Amphitheater

Apr. 30 - Sparta, TN - Sparta Drive-in

May 01 - Marion, VA - Park Place Drive In Theater

May 02 - Athens, TN - Swingin' Midway Drive-in

May 04 - Beaufort, SC - Highway 21 Drive-in

May 05 - Albemarle, NC - Badin Road Drive-In

May 06 - Roanoke Rapids, NC - I-95 Drive-In at Roanoke Rapids Theatre

May 08 - Destin, FL- Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village

May 13 - Guin, AL - Blue Moon Drive-In

May 14 - Bald Knob, AR - Grayson Farms Amphitheater

May 15 - Marshall, AR - Kenda Drive-In Theater

May 16 - Fayetteville, AR - 112 Drive-In

May 18 - Carthage, MO - 66 Drive-In

May 19 - Wichita, KS - Starlite Drive-In

May 20 - Tulsa, OK - Admiral Twin

May 22 - Cadet, MO - Starlite Drive-In

May 23 - Chaffee, MO - Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In

Last September, SKILLET released an epic deluxe project, "Victorious: The Aftermath" (Atlantic). The collection featured all twelve original tracks from 2019's "Victorious" album, plus eight additional songs, including two previously unreleased cuts, and five reimagined songs. One of the brand new tracks was "Dead Man Walking", a favorite of lead singer John Cooper, for which the band released a "Marvel-esque" lyric video.

SKILLET's tenth studio album, "Victorious", was released in August 2019 via Atlantic.

SKILLET's previous four releases — from 2006's "Comatose" to 2016's "Unleashed" — have been certified at least gold by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA). SKILLET's 2009 album "Awake" has gone double platinum.

SKILLET has enjoyed success on both the secular rock and Christian charts, with four consecutive No. 1 albums on the latter — including "Victorious". SKILLET has also had 27 Top 5 hits on the Christian Rock charts.

