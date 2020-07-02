SKID ROW's SCOTTI HILL Shows You How To Play Band's Classic Songs

In the latest episode of Gibson TV's "Riff Lords", SKID ROW guitarist Scotti Hill breaks down the riffs of several of the band's iconic songs, including "Youth Gone Wild", "I Remember You", "Slave To The Grind" and "Monkey Business".

Featured tracks:

01:06 - "Big Guns"

07:35 - "Here I Am"

10:15 - "Youth Gone Wild"

18:07 - "I Remember You"

21:06 - "Forever"

29:58 - "Monkey Business"

40:27 - "Slave To The Grind"

50:28 - "Mudkicker"

Last December, SKID ROW guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo confirmed to Paul Anthony of Planet Rock that the band is putting the finishing touches on the final chapter of the "United World Rebellion" trilogy, which will tentatively be released in 2020. The disc was tracked at a Nashville, Tennessee studio with producer Michael Wagener, who also helmed the group's 1989 self-titled debut and 1991's "Slave To The Grind".

SKID ROW's new disc will mark its first release with South African-born, British-based vocalist ZP Theart (DRAGONFORCE, TANK, I AM I), who joined the band in 2016 following the departure of Tony Harnell (TNT, STARBREAKER).

SKID ROW's new album, which will be made available through Australia's Golden Robot Records, will feature collaborations with several outside songwriters, including Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR) and Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of HALESTORM, a group that covered the title track of "Slave To The Grind" on its "ReAniMate: The CoVeRs eP" in 2011. SKID ROW also worked with songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow.

Unlike 2014's "Rise Of The Damnation Army - United World Rebellion: Chapter Two" and 2013's "United World Rebellion: Chapter One", SKID ROW's forthcoming release will be a full-length record.

