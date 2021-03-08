SKID ROW's RACHEL BOLAN Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

SKID ROW bassist Rachel Bolan has just received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 57-year-old rocker, who lives in Nashville, took to his Instagram to share a photo of him getting the shot, and he wrote in an accompanying message: "Guess what I got! One down. One to go. It was incredible easy and impeccably organized. Hopefully this puts us one step closer to being on stage safely. #vaccinate #shots #follow".

A new poll from the Pew Research Center showed that more than two-thirds of U.S. adults plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The poll, released on Friday, found that 69 percent of adults say they are going to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The Pew poll showed that 19% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 32% say they will definitely get the vaccine and 17% say they will probably get it.

The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has estimated that about 70-85% of Americans would need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

America's two main vaccines have shown 95% efficacy against the coronavirus.

As of late January, the CDC discovered that only 11 per 1 million people experienced severe reactions from the Pfizer vaccine, and only 2.5 per 1 million people who received the Moderna dose.

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, which became available in the United States earlier this month after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave it emergency use authorization, was tested with new variants of COVID-19, and has shown to be effective against them; Pfizer and Moderna were tested prior to the emergence of these variants.

