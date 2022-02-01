SKID ROW's RACHEL BOLAN Is Feeling 'Awesome' A Week After Having His Appendix Removed

SKID ROW's Rachel Bolan says that he is "doing fine," a week after having his appendix removed.

The 55-year-old bassist was scheduled to play with his bandmates this past Saturday (January 29) at the Showroom at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona but had to pull out of the gig after being diagnosed with appendicitis and undergoing surgery. He was replaced at the show by Robbie Crane, who has had stints with Vince Neil's band, RATT and LYNCH MOB, before joining BLACK STAR RIDERS as a full-time member.

Bolan took to his Instagram on Monday (January 31) to share a photo of him lying on a hospital bed and explain his absence from the Scottsdale concert, prompting an outpouring of concern from his fans. Just hours later, Rachel returned to Instagram to post a video message in which he thanked everyone for their support and assure fans he was "feeling awesome."

He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Man, I am so sorry. I freaked so many people out with my post. I am fine. Honestly, I posted just to let everyone know why I wasn't in the show, why I didn't do the show last Saturday. But I really didn't mean to worry anyone. That said, I can't tell you how much I appreciate the outpour of concern. It made me feel really good; it made an old guy feel good. But I am doing fine. Doctor's orders: can't lift anything over 20 pounds; don't go too crazy. And he just didn't want me flying on an airplane or bouncing around onstage because it was too soon after the operation. But the operation was routine, easy. I felt immediately better as I came to. Out of surgery, after I came to, I felt awesome. I still feel awesome and expect to keep feeling awesome. So it wasn't something super scary. But I apologize if I scared anyone or freaked anybody out but I'm fine. And I love you guys so much for showing your care and concern. So we'll be rocking as soon as our next show. So have a great week, and thank you again. I love you, guys. Be well and we'll see you out there."

As previously reported, SKID ROW has replaced QUEENSRŸCHE as the support act on the rescheduled dates for SCORPIONS' "Sin City Nights" Las Vegas residency. The run of shows, which was originally slated to take place in July 2020 and was later pushed back to May 2021, will now happen in March-April, 2022 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

SKID ROW is continuing work on its long-awaited new album for a tentative early 2022 release. The band is recording its new album in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously worked with FOO FIGHTERS, STONE SOUR, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, RUSH and ALICE IN CHAINS, among many others.

SKID ROW's new LP will mark its first release with South African-born, British-based vocalist ZP Theart (DRAGONFORCE, TANK, I AM I), who joined the band in 2016 following the departure of Tony Harnell (TNT, STARBREAKER).

Unlike 2014's "Rise Of The Damnation Army - United World Rebellion: Chapter Two" and 2013's "United World Rebellion: Chapter One", SKID ROW's forthcoming release will be a full-length record.

SKID ROW's new LP will be released via earMUSIC, the recorded music label of German entertainment group Edel AG which boasts a roster of global artists including DEEP PURPLE, Alice Cooper, BABYMETAL, THUNDER, STATUS QUO and many more.

