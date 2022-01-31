SKID ROW's RACHEL BOLAN Has His Appendix Removed, Sits Out Scottsdale Concert

SKID ROW's Rachel Bolan is recovering after having his appendix removed.

The 55-year-old bassist was scheduled to play with his bandmates this past Saturday (January 29) at the Showroom at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona but had to pull out of the gig after being diagnosed with appendicitis and undergoing surgery. He was replaced at the show by Robbie Crane, who has had stints with Vince Neil's band, RATT and LYNCH MOB, before joining BLACK STAR RIDERS as a full-time member.

Earlier today, Bolan shared an Instagram photo of him lying on a hospital bed, as well as a picture of his cat, and he included the following message: "Hey everyone. I've been getting a lot of DMs asking why I wasn't playing at our recent show of the Live To Rock Tour in Scottsdale, AZ. Welp… last Monday evening I was rushed to the ER with appendicitis and had an appendectomy the next afternoon. Long story short, the surgeon (and a couple other doctors) said that I could under no circumstances play the show or fly. They were concerned about the 3 incisions as well as the possibility of blood clots on an airplane.

"Everyone at St. Thomas midtown were incredible. @ascensionsaintthomas is the goods. I was in good hands from start to finish. And thankfully @leila_1plus was with me the whole time.

"I feel incredible and I'm ready to get back at it.

"I honestly don't know what hurt worse, the appendicitis or missing a show.

"Thanks to Robbie Crane for holding down the bottom end in my absence.

"As you can see Lovey hasn't left my side since I've been home. #heal #heal #rockandroll".

As previously reported, SKID ROW has replaced QUEENSRŸCHE as the support act on the rescheduled dates for SCORPIONS' "Sin City Nights" Las Vegas residency. The run of shows, which was originally slated to take place in July 2020 and was later pushed back to May 2021, will now happen in March-April, 2022 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

SKID ROW is continuing work on its long-awaited new album for a tentative early 2022 release. The band is recording its new album in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously worked with FOO FIGHTERS, STONE SOUR, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, RUSH and ALICE IN CHAINS, among many others.

SKID ROW's new LP will mark its first release with South African-born, British-based vocalist ZP Theart (DRAGONFORCE, TANK, I AM I), who joined the band in 2016 following the departure of Tony Harnell (TNT, STARBREAKER).

Unlike 2014's "Rise Of The Damnation Army - United World Rebellion: Chapter Two" and 2013's "United World Rebellion: Chapter One", SKID ROW's forthcoming release will be a full-length record.

SKID ROW's new LP will be released via earMUSIC, the recorded music label of German entertainment group Edel AG which boasts a roster of global artists including DEEP PURPLE, Alice Cooper, BABYMETAL, THUNDER, STATUS QUO and many more.

