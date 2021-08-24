SKID ROW's New Album To Arrive In Spring 2022

SKID ROW is continuing work on its long-awaited new album for a tentative early 2022 release via earMUSIC. Bassist Rachel Bolan offered an update on the progress of the recording sessions for the LP in an Instagram video message on Monday (August 23). He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm on my way to the studio. Snake [guitarist Dave Sabo] and Scotti [Hill, guitarist] just got in last night. Snake braved the hurricane. Yeah, they got in last night and they're starting today on their solos. I'm heading there right now to check things out, listen and drive everyone crazy with my ideas and thoughts. Not really… I really don't intend on driving everybody crazy, but who knows. I'm very psyched. It's another step in the completion of the new SKID ROW record, and that makes me very happy, as I think it'll make you happy too. We're looking at spring of 2022 for the release, is what I'm being told — subject to change, of course."

SKID ROW is recording its new album in Nashville, Tennesse with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously worked with FOO FIGHTERS, STONE SOUR, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, RUSH and ALICE IN CHAINS, among many others.

SKID ROW's new LP will mark its first release with South African-born, British-based vocalist ZP Theart (DRAGONFORCE, TANK, I AM I), who joined the band in 2016 following the departure of Tony Harnell (TNT, STARBREAKER).

Unlike 2014's "Rise Of The Damnation Army - United World Rebellion: Chapter Two" and 2013's "United World Rebellion: Chapter One", SKID ROW's forthcoming release will be a full-length record.

SKID ROW previously collaborated with several outside songwriters on its new material, including Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR) and Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of HALESTORM, a group that covered the title track of "Slave To The Grind" on its "ReAniMate: The CoVeRs eP" in 2011. SKID ROW also worked with songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow.

Earlier this month, SKID ROW celebrated the 30th anniversary of its classic second album, "Slave To The Grind", by performing it in its entirety at The Amphitheater at Rolling Hills Casino And Resort in Corning, California.

Last summer, Bolan told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he and his bandmates would embark on a "Slave To The Grind" 30th-anniversary tour in 2021.

