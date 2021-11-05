SKID ROW To Film Video For New Single In January

SKID ROW is continuing work on its long-awaited new album for a tentative early 2022 release via earMUSIC. The band is recording its new album in Nashville, Tennesse with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously worked with FOO FIGHTERS, STONE SOUR, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, RUSH and ALICE IN CHAINS, among many others.

SKID ROW's new LP will mark its first release with South African-born, British-based vocalist ZP Theart (DRAGONFORCE, TANK, I AM I), who joined the band in 2016 following the departure of Tony Harnell (TNT, STARBREAKER).

Unlike 2014's "Rise Of The Damnation Army - United World Rebellion: Chapter Two" and 2013's "United World Rebellion: Chapter One", SKID ROW's forthcoming release will be a full-length record.

Bassist Rachel Bolan offered an update on the progress of the recording sessions for the LP in an Instagram video message on Thursday (November 4). He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I am headed to rehearsal. We are back into pre-production to work on some more new stuff. I'm excited as always. The boys are back in town… And we're working on new stuff [and] doing a little tweaks to some stuff we already wrote. Then we leave for our last show of 2021, and that's up at Turning Stone Casino in Verona, New York. And it should be fun, and we'll have a good time. After that, it's straight back into the studio. We'll definitely take a Christmas break and just figure out where we're going from there as far as recording goes. But I'm sure we'll be done recording by then. And we've gotta shoot a video in January-ish for the first single… And then hitting the road again next year. But I'm getting way ahead of myself. I'm just psyched for today to get in a room with the guys and tear shit up. We've all been super busy with playing and writing and just full-on. As my dad would say, nose to the grindstone."

SKID ROW's new LP will be released via earMUSIC, the recorded music label of German entertainment group Edel AG which boasts a roster of global artists including DEEP PURPLE, Alice Cooper, BABYMETAL, THUNDER, STATUS QUO and many more.

SKID ROW previously collaborated with several outside songwriters on its new material, including Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR) and Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of HALESTORM, a group that covered the title track of "Slave To The Grind" on its "ReAniMate: The CoVeRs eP" in 2011. SKID ROW also worked with songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow.

In early August, SKID ROW celebrated the 30th anniversary of its classic second album, "Slave To The Grind", by performing it in its entirety at The Amphitheater at Rolling Hills Casino And Resort in Corning, California.

In the summer of 2020, Bolan told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he and his bandmates would embark on a "Slave To The Grind" 30th-anniversary tour in 2021.

