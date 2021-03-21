SKID ROW To Begin Pre-Production With Producer NICK RASKULINECZ Tomorrow

SKID ROW has regrouped in Nashville, Tennessee to begin pre-production on some of its new material.

Earlier today, the band's official Instagram was updated with a photo of bassist Rachel Bolan, guitarists Dave "Snake" Sabo and Scotti Hill and drummer Rob Hammersmith sitting at a Nashville-area bar, and it was accompanied by the following message: "Most of the boys are back in town! Due to the UK lockdown @zptheart will be here via video feed tomorrow when preproduction starts! @snakesabo16 @officialrachelbolan @scottihill @robhammersmith #newmusic #rock #music #follow".

Earlier in the month, Sabo told the "Behind The Vinyl" podcast that SKID ROW was going to be working with Grammy Award-winning producer Nick Raskulinecz (FOO FIGHTERS, DEFTONES, MASTODON, RUSH) on its latest sessions after previously collaborating several times with Michael Wagener, who also helmed the group's 1989 self-titled debut and 1991's "Slave To The Grind". "We wrote a bunch of new songs, and Michael's taking a breather," he explained. "Nick had expressed an interest to work with us. Rachel's become really good friends with him, living down there in Nashville. And he's, like, 'Let's do some stuff together.' So we figured it out where he's got some space and we can get our asses down there and do some work for a couple of weeks and see what happens… I'm looking forward to it. Obviously, his reputation precedes him; he's made some great records. And he has a great excitement about working on some of our new music. So I look forward to the experience."

SKID ROW's new LP will mark its first release with South African-born, British-based vocalist ZP Theart (DRAGONFORCE, TANK, I AM I), who joined the band in 2016 following the departure of Tony Harnell (TNT, STARBREAKER).

Unlike 2014's "Rise Of The Damnation Army - United World Rebellion: Chapter Two" and 2013's "United World Rebellion: Chapter One", SKID ROW's forthcoming release will be a full-length record.

SKID ROW previously collaborated with several outside songwriters on its new material, including Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR) and Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of HALESTORM, a group that covered the title track of "Slave To The Grind" on its "ReAniMate: The CoVeRs eP" in 2011. SKID ROW also worked with songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow.

SKID ROW's 2020 "The Big Rock Summer Tour", also featuring RATT, CINDERELLA's Tom Keifer and SLAUGHTER, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

Photo by: Chuck Arland

