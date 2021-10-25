SKID ROW: 'The Atlantic Years 1989-1996' Box Set Due In December

SKID ROW's most beloved, iconic, and previously hard-to-find releases from the late '80s and early '90s are being released in a brand new box set that is an instant "must-own" for both diehard fans and collectors.

The box set highlights the band's global domination and documents the glory days of the hard rock scene.

"The Atlantic Years 1989-1996" LP and CD box set arrives on December 3, 2021. Pre-order any of the multiple formats here.

SKID ROW was one of the most successful acts of the era. Their self-titled debut, released in 1989, achieved five times platinum certification in the U.S., along with platinum status in Australia, triple platinum status in Canada, and it also went gold in the U.K. The follow-up, 1991's "Slave To The Grind", debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It went on to achieve a double-platinum certification in the U.S. and went platinum in Canada, while rising to gold status in Australia. Over time, the band enjoyed a string of Top 10 singles, including the power ballads "18 And Life" and "I Remember You" from the self-titled release, while "Monkey Business" and "Wasted Time" from "Slave To The Grind" also achieved radio success.

This box set marks the first time that all of these important and definitive releases will be available in one limited edition collection.

The collection includes 180-gram audiophile vinyl 7 LPs, including the band's multi-million selling, worldwide-charting first three studio albums, plus the "B-Side Ourselves" EP and the live EP "Subhuman Beings On Tour!!", which was previously only available on CD in Japan. It is now being made available globally and on vinyl for the first time ever. All five albums are also newly remastered.

The five-album, seven-LP side-loading box set includes:

* Skid Row

* Slave To The Grind (2xLP)

* B-Side Ourselves

* Subhuman Race (2xLP)

* Subhuman Beings On Tour!!

This five-album, CD side-loading box set includes:

* Skid Row

* Slave To The Grind

* B-Side Ourselves

* Subhuman Race

* Subhuman Beings On Tour!!

Sebastian Bach fronted SKID ROW until 1996, when he was fired. Instead of throwing in the towel, the remaining members took a hiatus and went on to play briefly in a band called OZONE MONDAY.

In 1999, SKID ROW reformed and, after a bit of shuffling over the years, featured a lineup consisting of bassist Rachel Bolan and guitarists Dave "Snake" Sabo and Scotti Hill, alongside drummer Rob Hammersmith and singer Johnny Solinger.

SKID ROW fired Solinger over the phone in April 2015, a few hours before announcing ex-TNT vocalist Tony Harnell as his replacement. Eight months later, Harnell exited the band and was replaced by South African-born, British-based singer ZP Theart, who previously fronted DRAGONFORCE, TANK and I AM I.

SKID ROW is continuing work on its long-awaited new album for a tentative early 2022 release. The band is recording its new album in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously worked with FOO FIGHTERS, STONE SOUR, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, RUSH and ALICE IN CHAINS, among many others.

Unlike 2014's "Rise Of The Damnation Army - United World Rebellion: Chapter Two" and 2013's "United World Rebellion: Chapter One", SKID ROW's forthcoming release will be a full-length record.