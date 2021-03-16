SKID ROW Taps Producer NICK RASKULINECZ For New Album Sessions

SKID ROW guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo has told the "Behind The Vinyl" podcast that he and his bandmates will regroup in less than two weeks in Nashville, Tennessee to begin pre-production on some of its new material. Asked if they will once again work with producer Michael Wagener, who also helmed the group's 1989 self-titled debut and 1991's "Slave To The Grind", Sabo said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We went in and did a bunch of stuff [with Michael]. This is a whole new batch of stuff we're doing. Michael is kind of taking a break, I think, from the music business. We did a bunch of great work with him. And so we're working with [Grammy Award-winning producer] Nick Raskulinecz (FOO FIGHTERS, DEFTONES, MASTODON, RUSH).

"We wrote a bunch of new songs, and, like I said, Michael's taking a breather," he continued. "Nick had expressed an interest to work with us. Rachel's [Bolan, SKID ROW bassist] become really good friends with him, living down there in Nashville. And he's, like, 'Let's do some stuff together.' So we figured it out where he's got some space and we can get our asses down there and do some work for a couple of weeks and see what happens… I'm looking forward to it. Obviously, his reputation precedes him; he's made some great records. And he has a great excitement about working on some of our new music. So I look forward to the experience."

SKID ROW's new LP will mark its first release with South African-born, British-based vocalist ZP Theart (DRAGONFORCE, TANK, I AM I), who joined the band in 2016 following the departure of Tony Harnell (TNT, STARBREAKER).

Unlike 2014's "Rise Of The Damnation Army - United World Rebellion: Chapter Two" and 2013's "United World Rebellion: Chapter One", SKID ROW's forthcoming release will be a full-length record.

SKID ROW previously collaborated with several outside songwriters on its new material, including Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR) and Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of HALESTORM, a group that covered the title track of "Slave To The Grind" on its "ReAniMate: The CoVeRs eP" in 2011. SKID ROW also worked with songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow.

SKID ROW's 2020 "The Big Rock Summer Tour", also featuring RATT, CINDERELLA's Tom Keifer and SLAUGHTER, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

Photo by: Chuck Arland

