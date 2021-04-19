SKID ROW Signs With earMUSIC; New Album In The Works

April 19, 2021 0 Comments

earMUSIC has announced the signing of SKID ROW to a worldwide deal. The band is working with Grammy Award-winning producer Nick Raskulinecz (FOO FIGHTERS, DEFTONES, MASTODON, RUSH) on its latest sessions after previously collaborating several times with Michael Wagener, who also helmed the group's 1989 self-titled debut and 1991's "Slave To The Grind".

SKID ROW said in a statement: "We are extremely excited to have signed with earMUSIC. Not only do we have an incredible team to work with, but we are label mates with iconic artists like DEEP PURPLE and Alice Cooper. To say we are psyched is an understatement."

Max Vaccaro, general manager at earMUSIC, said: "We have been given the chance to listen to many songs in pre-production stage and we were completely impressed by the energy and the songwriting quality. SKID ROW have reached great levels of success in the '80s and the '90s, but we are sure that they have all they need today to open a new chapter in their career and return to be one of the leading names in the hard rock world."

SKID ROW also recently joined the talent division at Primary Wave Music as a management client. Eric Baker, a partner in Primary Wave's music management division and based in the company's West Coast office, will handle day-to-day responsibilities for SKID ROW.

Back in May 2019, it was announced that SKID ROW had inked a new worldwide deal with Australia's Golden Robot Records. It is not clear why that label is no longer involved in releasing the new disc.

SKID ROW's new LP will mark its first release with South African-born, British-based vocalist ZP Theart (DRAGONFORCE, TANK, I AM I), who joined the band in 2016 following the departure of Tony Harnell (TNT, STARBREAKER).

Unlike 2014's "Rise Of The Damnation Army - United World Rebellion: Chapter Two" and 2013's "United World Rebellion: Chapter One", SKID ROW's forthcoming release will be a full-length record.

SKID ROW previously collaborated with several outside songwriters on its new material, including Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR) and Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of HALESTORM, a group that covered the title track of "Slave To The Grind" on its "ReAniMate: The CoVeRs eP" in 2011. SKID ROW also worked with songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow.

SKID ROW's 2020 "The Big Rock Summer Tour", also featuring RATT, CINDERELLA's Tom Keifer and SLAUGHTER, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

Photo by: Chuck Arland

