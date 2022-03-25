SKID ROW Releases 'The Gang's All Here' Single Featuring New Singer ERIK GRÖNWALL

SKID ROW will release its new album, "The Gang's All Here", on October 14 via earMUSIC. The LP's first single, the title track, can be streamed below.

"The Gang's All Here" marks SKID ROW's recording debut with ex-H.E.A.T. vocalist Erik Grönwall, who recently joined the band as the replacement for ZP Theart.

SKID ROW recorded "The Gang's All Here" in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously worked with FOO FIGHTERS, STONE SOUR, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, RUSH and ALICE IN CHAINS, among many others.

SKID ROW bassist Rachel Bolan and guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo said in a statement: "We are beyond excited to release this record. It has been a long time in the making and a lot of hard work has been put into it by the band and our producer Nick Raskulinecz. The addition of Erik has lifted the songs to new heights. Add all this to the fact that we start our world tour in Las Vegas with the SCORPIONS residency this Saturday at Zappos Theater makes it easy to say that SKID ROW is going to have a great year."

"The Gang's All Here" track listing:

01. Hell Or High Water

02. The Gang's All Here

03. Not Dead Yet

04. Time Bomb

05. Resurrected

06. Nowhere Fast

07. When The Lights Come On

08. Tear It Down

09. October's Song

10. World's On Fire

Grönwall sang on H.E.A.T.'s last four studio albums — "Address The Nation" (2012), "Tearing Down The Walls" (2014), "Into The Great Unknown" (2017) and "H.E.A.T II" (2020) — before exiting the group in October 2020.

Grönwall was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March 2021. A short time later, he wrote on his social media: "I am extremely privileged and grateful to live at a day and age where a disease like this is curable. There's been so much progress made in this field. My body is reacting well to the treatment but it's a long treatment and it's going to be the toughest challenge of my life so far, for me and my family."

Last September, Grönwall released his cover version of SKID ROW's "18 And Life" via all streaming platforms. At the time, he said about his version of the track: "This song was basically the starting point of my professional career as an artist. I performed this song during my 'Swedish Idol' audition back in 2009. 12 years later it's time to give this bad boy a try again. Here's my version of the SKID ROW song '18 And Life'."

In 2018, Grönwall debuted in the U.S. for 10 million viewers in NBC's live broadcast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's and Tim Rice's musical "Jesus Christ Superstar". Along with John Legend, Alice Cooper, Sara Bareilles and others, Erik played the key role of Simon Zealotes.

Theart, a former member of DRAGONFORCE, joined SKID ROW in 2016 following the departure of Tony Harnell (TNT, STARBREAKER).

As previously reported, SKID ROW has replaced QUEENSRŸCHE as the support act on the rescheduled dates for SCORPIONS' "Sin City Nights" Las Vegas residency. The run of shows, which was originally slated to take place in July 2020 and was later pushed back to May 2021, will now happen starting on March 26 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Sebastian Bach fronted SKID ROW until 1996, when he was fired. Instead of throwing in the towel, the remaining members took a hiatus and went on to play briefly in a band called OZONE MONDAY. In 1999, SKID ROW reformed and, after a bit of shuffling over the years, featured a lineup consisting of Bolan and guitarists Sabo and Scotti Hill, alongside drummer Rob Hammersmith and singer Johnny Solinger. SKID ROW fired Solinger over the phone in April 2015, a few hours before announcing Tony Harnell as his replacement. Eight months later, Harnell exited the band and was replaced by Theart, the South African-born, British-based singer who previously fronted DRAGONFORCE, TANK and I AM I.

SKID ROW tour dates:

Mar. 26 - Las Vegas, NV- Zappos Theater

Mar. 30 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater

Apr. 01 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater

Apr. 03 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater

Apr. 07 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater

Apr. 09 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater

Apr. 12 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater

Apr. 14 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater

Apr. 16 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater

Apr. 30 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center

May 06 - Tulsa, OK - Osage Casino

May 07 - Dodge City, KS - United Wireless Arena

May 08 - Columbia, MD - M3 Rock Festival

May 20 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amp

May 21 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Amp

May 22 - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino

May 26 - Morton , MN - Jackpot Junction

May 28 - Decatur, IL - Devon Amo

May 29 - Coleman, MO - Coleman Veterans Memorial Park

Jun. 02 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

Jun. 03 - Cincinnati, OH - Hard Rock Casino

Jun. 04 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino

Jun. 16 - Burlington, ON - Spencer Smith Park

Jun. 18 - Lampe, MO - Black Mountain Amp

Jun. 24 - Milwaukee, MO - Summerfest

Jun. 25 - Aurora, IL - RiverEdge Park

Jul. 20 - Orange County, CA - Pacific Amp

Jul. 22 - Tucson, AZ - Casino Del Sol

Jul. 23 - Las Vegas, NV - Sunset Station

Jul. 24 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga

Jul. 25 - Paso Robles, CA - California Mid State Fair

Jul. 28 - Windsor, ON - Ceasars Casino

Jul. 29 - Tiffen, OH - Ritz Theatre

Jul. 30 - Terre Haute, IN - The Mill Amp

Sep. 09 - Robinsonville, MS - Horseshoe Casino

Sep. 15 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium

Sep. 17 - Salamaca, NY - Senica Casino

Sep. 23 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy

Oct. 08 - Shelton, WA - Little Creed Casino

Oct. 11 - Perry, GA - Georgia National Fair

Oct. 13 - Kingston, NY - Ulster PAC

Oct. 14 - Bethlehem, PA - Wild Creek Casino

Oct. 15 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino

