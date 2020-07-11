SKID ROW Is Still Writing Material For Next Studio Album

On Friday (July 10), SKID ROW bassist Rachel Bolan spoke to Groove Entertainment, LLC's "Live Music Happy Hour" about the progress of the recording sessions for the final chapter of SKID ROW's "United World Rebellion" trilogy. The disc is being tracked at a Nashville, Tennessee studio with producer Michael Wagener, who also helmed the group's 1989 self-titled debut and 1991's "Slave To The Grind".

SKID ROW's new LP will mark its first release with South African-born, British-based vocalist ZP Theart (DRAGONFORCE, TANK, I AM I), who joined the band in 2016 following the departure of Tony Harnell (TNT, STARBREAKER).

Bolan said (see video below): "We've been working on it for a while with Michael Wagener; he's producing it. We recorded a bunch of songs, and then the world went crazy. We have a bunch of stuff. And we're still writing, because we're, like, 'There's no rush to put a record out now. Let's keep writing stuff.' We're our own worst critics, so it's just, like, 'Ah, we liked this song yesterday. We don't like it today.' So we're just gonna keep writing and take our time, as we usually do."

SKID ROW's new album, which will be made available through Australia's Golden Robot Records, will feature collaborations with several outside songwriters, including Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR) and Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of HALESTORM, a group that covered the title track of "Slave To The Grind" on its "ReAniMate: The CoVeRs eP" in 2011. SKID ROW also worked with songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow.

Unlike 2014's "Rise Of The Damnation Army - United World Rebellion: Chapter Two" and 2013's "United World Rebellion: Chapter One", SKID ROW's forthcoming release will be a full-length record.

SKID ROW's "The Big Rock Summer Tour", also featuring RATT, CINDERELLA's Tom Keifer and SLAUGHTER, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

Photo by: Chuck Arland

