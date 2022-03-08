SKID ROW And WARRANT Announce 'Live To Rock' Spring/Summer 2022 U.S. Tour

SKID ROW and WARRANT will join forces this spring and summer for the "Live To Rock" tour. The trek is scheduled to kick off on April 30 in Ashland, Kentucky and conclude on September 15 in Lynn, Massachusetts. Support on select shows will come from QUIET RIOT, WINGER and Lita Ford.

SKID ROW and WARRANT "Live To Rock" 2022 tour dates:

Apr. 30 - Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center *

May 07 - Dodge City, KS @ United Wireless Arena ^

May 20 - Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater &

May 26 - Morton, MN @ Jackpot Junction Casino &

June 02 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center *

June 03 - Cincinnati, OH @ Hard Rock *

June 04 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock #

June 18 - Lampe, MO @ Black Oak Mountain Amphitheatre &

June 25 - Aurora, IL @ RiverEdge Park &

July 24 - Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater

July 25 - Paso Robles, CA @ California Mid-State Fair >

July 28 - Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor *

Sep. 15 - Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium *

* with WINGER

^ with WINGER and QUIET RIOT

& with QUIET RIOT

# with LITA FORD

> with QUIET RIOT and Kip Winger

Last month, SKID ROW guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo confirmed to The Music Universe that his band's new album will arrive on September 16. The group recorded the LP in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously worked with FOO FIGHTERS, STONE SOUR, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, RUSH and ALICE IN CHAINS, among many others. A single will precede the effort in late March.

SKID ROW's new album will mark its first release with South African-born, British-based vocalist ZP Theart (DRAGONFORCE, TANK, I AM I), who joined the band in 2016 following the departure of Tony Harnell (TNT, STARBREAKER).

Unlike 2014's "Rise Of The Damnation Army - United World Rebellion: Chapter Two" and 2013's "United World Rebellion: Chapter One", SKID ROW's forthcoming release will be a full-length record.

SKID ROW's new LP will be released via earMUSIC, the recorded music label of German entertainment group Edel AG which boasts a roster of global artists including DEEP PURPLE, Alice Cooper, BABYMETAL, THUNDER, STATUS QUO and many more.

SKID ROW previously collaborated with several outside songwriters on its new material, including Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR) and Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of HALESTORM, a group that covered the title track of "Slave To The Grind" on its "ReAniMate: The CoVeRs eP" in 2011. SKID ROW also worked with songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow.

As previously reported, SKID ROW has replaced QUEENSRŸCHE as the support act on the rescheduled dates for SCORPIONS' "Sin City Nights" Las Vegas residency. The run of shows, which was originally slated to take place in July 2020 and was later pushed back to May 2021, will now happen in March-April at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Last August, SKID ROW celebrated the 30th anniversary of its classic second album, "Slave To The Grind", by performing it in its entirety at The Amphitheater at Rolling Hills Casino And Resort in Corning, California.

Last May, WARRANT singer Robert Mason was asked in an interview with the "Thunder Underground" podcast if there had been any talk of a follow-up to 2017's "Louder Harder Faster" album. He responded: "Not as far as a defined schedule, but we're always writing. In all candor, the focus for 2019 was the 30th anniversary of 'Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich' and that tour. And then, on the heels of that, in September of 1990, 'Cherry Pie' was released, so 2020 was the 30th anniversary — or is, [and] has been — for the 'Cherry Pie' record. So, in early 2020, we revamped the stage set, staging — everything — and were all set, like '1, 2, 3, go.' We stopped to do a 30th-anniversary-of-'Cherry Pie' tour, playing all, if not damn near all, of those songs as the focus. And, like I said, the light, staging, the whole vibe of it was kind of to pay tribute to the 30th anniversary and all the fans that love the 'Cherry Pie' record so much. So, I think we're just taking a mulligan — if you play golf, we're just taking a mulligan on 2020 and we're going straight in in June and beyond and go right forward to do a 30th-anniversary-of-'Cherry Pie' tour. So, once we feel that we've gotten that out of our system enough, we'll probably end up writing songs."

A couple of years ago, WARRANT guitarist Erik Turner told the "Talking Metal" podcast that the group was "throwing some ideas around" for a new LP. He said: "I've been sending Robert some riffs, and Robert's been working on songs. I've got a song going with Jerry [Dixon, bass]. So it's a slow, long process for us, but the seed of a new record has been started. Now, that doesn't mean the seed will grow into a record. We've got a long way to go. We don't have one finished song. We've got a couple of things cooking, and we're actually sending ideas around back and forth to each other."

"Louder Harder Faster" was released in May 2017. The disc was recorded with producer Jeff Pilson — a veteran bassist who has played with DIO, FOREIGNER, DOKKEN and T&N, among others — and was mixed by Pat Regan, except for the song "I Think I'll Just Stay Here And Drink", which was mixed by Chris "The Wizard" Collier (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, PRONG, LAST IN LINE).

Mason replaced original WARRANT frontman Jani Lane in 2008 and has brought a degree of stability to the band after Lane's unceremonious departure and subsequent 2011 death.

WARRANT is rounded out by original members Joey Allen (guitar) and Steven Sweet (drums).