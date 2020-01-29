SIXX:A.M. Releases Music Video For 'Talk To Me'

"Talk To Me", the new video from SIXX:A.M., can be seen below. The track, originally released last September, invites each of us to take the first step toward mutual understanding and healing using the power of conversation.

"Talk To Me", written by MÖTLEY CRÜE founding member and Global Recovery Initiative Foundation board member Nikki Sixx with his band SIXX:A.M., received its premiere on at an Advertising Week NY panel on the critical role brands can play to help combat the opioid crisis. Celebrity influencers, government agency and global business leaders armed Advertising Week NY attendees with creative assets and tools to help fight the stigma associated with this epidemic in their communities. The song was created by SIXX:A.M. in support of the #TalkToMe campaign.

Last year, Sixx revealed that SIXX:A.M. had recorded four new songs.

The band, which also features guitarist DJ Ashba, singer James Michael and drummer Dustin Steinke, hadn't released any new music in two years and had been on hiatus since 2017. Ashba has since formed a new band, PYROMANTIC.

Sixx spoke about SIXX:A.M.'s future plans in March 2019 while promoting the MÖTLEY CRÜE biopic, "The Dirt", and discussing the long-awaited Broadway adaptation of his memoir, "The Heroin Diaries".

"I've just done four new songs with SIXX:A.M.," Nikki told BUILD Series at the time. "Really magical. I think we're gonna go in and record another song as well. We have a greatest-hits [collection coming out] that's gonna tie in to the musical. And if there is time, maybe, for SIXX:A.M., we might go out and do — I don't know — a couple of weeks', three weeks' worth of shows, maybe do festivals next year or something."

When "The Heroin Diaries" was published, it was accompanied by a soundtrack by SIXX:A.M. The 13 tracks on the record each correspond to one month of Sixx's supposed diary, which he kept from 1986 to 1987 and formed the basis for the autobiography.

SIXX:A.M. embarked on its first North American headlining tour in support of the band's third album, "Modern Vintage", in 2015.

The 10th-anniversary editions of SIXX:A.M.'s "The Heroin Diaries Soundtrack" was made available in October 2017.

SIXX:A.M.'s latest album, "Vol. 2, Prayers For The Blessed", was released in November 2016 via Eleven Seven Music. The disc was written and recorded at the same time as "Vol. 1, Prayers For The Damned", released earlier that same year, and it acted as a companion piece to the first chapter.

