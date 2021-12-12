SIXX:A.M. Has No Plans To Record More New Music Or Perform Live Again

SIXX:A.M. vocalist James Michael, who is promoting the band's recently released compilation album "Hits", was asked in an interview with Australia's Rock Lives Here if there are any plans for SIXX:A.M. to record more new music or play live shows in support of the effort. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's funny — every time SIXX:A.M. made an album, we said to ourselves, 'This is the last album we're gonna make.' We said that on 'The Heroin Diaries' soundtrack. We said, 'This is a one-off. We'll never do this again.' Then we did 'This Is Gonna Hurt', and it was, like, 'Yeah, this is gonna be our last album, for sure.' And then we did 'Modern Vintage', [and it was], like, 'This is gonna be our last one.' So we've been saying that since the beginning.

"When we put together this 'Hits' album, of course, we had in mind that if this was the last thing that SIXX:A.M. does, we want it to be right and we want it to thoughtful and we want it to be meaningful," he explained. "And so we really set out with that intention; we wanted to kind of put a nice bow on this decade of music that we've created.

"So, as of right now, we don't have any plans for anything — no touring, no new music or anything. And that's why we're so excited to be sharing this 'Hits' album with everyone because it may be the last thing we do. I don't know. We'll see. That's one thing I've learned with SIXX:A.M. — I never say never."

In addition to Michael, SIXX:A.M. features MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx and former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist DJ Ashba. The name SIXX:A.M. is a combination of all of the members' last names (Sixx, Ashba, Michael).

"Hits" was released on October 22 via Better Noise Music. The album is a retrospective celebration of SIXX:A.M.'s biggest hits and fan-favorite songs that alsos include five previously unheard tracks and mixes, marking the band's first official album with new material since 2016.

Inspired by the release of Sixx's "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx", SIXX:A.M. members Michael, Ashba and Sixx made "Hits" available as a companion piece to the book.

To date, SIXX:A.M. has three U.S. Billboard top 20 albums and a string of hit singles, with its full catalog consisting of five studio albums — "The Heroin Diaries Soundtrack" (2007), "This Is Gonna Hurt" (2011), "Modern Vintage" (2014), "Prayers For The Damned" and "Prayers For The Blessed" (2016) — and three EPs, "X-Mas In Hell" (2008); "Live Is Beautiful" (2008) and "7" (2011).

