SIXX:A.M. Doesn't Have Any Plans To Tour Or Record More New Music

SIXX:A.M., the long-running project featuring MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx alongside former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist DJ Ashba and vocalist James Michael, will release a compilation album, "Hits", on October 22 via Better Noise Music. The album is a retrospective celebration of SIXX:A.M.'s biggest hits and fan-favorite songs that also includes previously five unheard tracks and mixes, marking the band's first official album with new material since 2016.

Michael discussed "Hits" and SIXX:A.M.'s future plans during a new interview with Metal On Loud. When the interviewer pointed out to James that greatest-hits albums are usually something that bands release at the end of their careers, he responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think for us, we really don't know what the future holds for SIXX:A.M. So for us, when we sat down and started doing these recordings [for 'Hits'], it was pretty much, in our minds, 'Okay, this is a good way to kind of wrap up SIXX:A.M.'s body of work.' So we were kind of looking at it as 'This is the end, at least for now.' And that was also an important aspect to us going into the studio and doing this because we really wanted to be able to — for lack of a better way to describe it — wrap this up and put a nice bow on it and really feel like we've controlled this from the beginning to the end. So it was fun and it was exciting. And as I said, we never know what SIXX:A.M. is gonna do in the future, but for now, we're looking at this and saying, 'This is a good way to wrap this up.'"

Asked if there are any plans for SIXX:A.M. to hit the road in support of "Hits", James said: "We don't have any tour plans. I know that, of course, MÖTLEY CRÜE has this big tour that has been planned and rescheduled. So I think that that's probably all-encompassing for Nikki and the gang, as far as that goes. But we right now don't have any plans to do that.

"When we got off the road a couple of years ago, we were all pretty burnt out. And I think that we just naturally kind of made the decision that that might be it for SIXX:A.M. as far as touring goes. But you never know what time off does to somebody. So we'll see."

Inspired by the release of Sixx's "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx", SIXX:A.M. members Michael, Ashba and Sixx are making "Hits" available as a companion piece to the book.

In 2007, SIXX:A.M. released "The Heroin Diaries Soundtrack", which acted as a companion piece to Sixx's best-selling memoir "The Heroin Diaries: A Year In The Life Of A Shattered Rock Star", released the same year, introducing the concept of a book soundtrack into popular culture. Both the book and the album were successes upon release, with the book instantly becoming a New York Times best seller in its first week, selling out in bookstores around the U.S. The album spawned the No. 1 single "Life Is Beautiful", while simultaneously receiving critical acclaim and eventually achieving gold certification in the U.S.

"Hits" track listing:

01. Life Is Beautiful (3:35)

02. This Is Gonna Hurt (3:56)

03. Lies Of The Beautiful People (3:58)

04. Pray For Me (4:13)

05. Rise (3:53)

06. Stars (3:50)

07. Maybe It's Time (4:21)

08. Skin (3:25)

09. Belly Of The Beast (3:47)

10. Are You With Me Now (4:02)

11. Girl With Golden Eyes (4:20)

12. Accidents Can Happen (4:07)

13. Gotta Get It Right (3:12)

14. We Will Not Go Quietly (4:20)

New bonus tracks:

15. The First 21 (3:20)

16. Talk To Me - Radio Mix (3:39)

17. Penetrate (4:38)

18. Waiting All My Life (3:17)

19. Skin - Rock Mix (3:50)

20. Life Is Beautiful - Piano Vocal (3:06)

MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally scheduled to take place last summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

