Sixth Annual 'Ride For Ronnie' Motorcycle Ride And Concert Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The sixth annual "Ride For Ronnie" motorcycle ride and concert, originally planned for Sunday, May 17, has been postponed due to concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The annual event benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund is comprised of a motorcycle ride originating at Harley-Davidson of Glendale followed by an afternoon of live music at Los Encinos Park in Encino. Los Encinos Park is run by the Parks Department of the State of California, which has cancelled all park events for the next two months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"While I am disappointed at having to postpone what has become an annual tradition for our organization, we also need to keep our beloved audience and supporters safe during this unprecedented global situation," says Wendy Dio, founder/president of the Dio Cancer Fund. "We were on the verge of announcing the exciting lineup we had confirmed for this year's 'Ride' when the overwhelming concerns over the current health crisis made it abundantly clear that we could not go forward with our plans. We are exploring the possibility of rescheduling for some time in the fall."

The organization's sixth annual "Bowl For Ronnie" celebrity bowling party is scheduled for November 12 at PINZ Bowling Center in Los Angeles.

For those who have purchased tickets to the 2020 "Ride For Ronnie", refunds are currently being issued.

Last year's "Ride For Ronnie" brought in $46,000 for the Fund's mission of cancer prevention, research and education for a cure for this dreaded disease that has touched all of us in some fashion.

