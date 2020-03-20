SIX FEET UNDER's CHRIS BARNES Brags About Not Social Distancing

SIX FEET UNDER frontman Chris Barnes has bragged about not practicing social distancing as the contagious coronavirus spreads through the population.

Authorities have repeatedly urged people to stay home and avoid crowding bars, restaurants, and public spaces in a bid to contain the coronavirus. They have since stepped up calls for Americans to move beyond hand washing and isolate themselves as much as possible because coronavirus's resulting respiratory disease (COVID-19) is believed to be 10 times more lethal than the flu.

But though some folks are social distancing, many still clearly aren't.

Earlier today, the 53-year-old Barnes — who just completed recording a new SIX FEET UNDER album in Florida — took to his Twitter to write: "Flew across the country Twice during a pandemic," apparently referring to trips from his home in Seattle to Miami, where the new LP was recorded. "Not sick.Stayed in a casino for 3 days, thousands of people all gambling and having fun not sick...was on the beach everyday for 5 or 6 days with thousands as well. Not sick. I'm gonna go enjoy the day. You guys keep on keepin on"

One of Chris's Twitter followers responded: "Well done you. I hope you've spread the disease round. I'm sure all the battling nurses and doctors really appreciate all your hard work. Stay metal but stay real and be altruistic." Another one chimed in: "Everyone's going to get it either sooner or later that’s the reality of it so fuck it live life hard"

The Washington state, where Barnes lives, reported the first confirmed coronavirus case in the U.S. in January, and had 1,376 confirmed cases and 74 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

Experts have called on everyone to practice social distancing because some people may have been infected but are showing minimal symptoms or may think they have a common cold or allergies. In addition, the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) has asked people to avoid discretionary travel so that we can slow the spread of the virus — a concept known as flattening the curve.

