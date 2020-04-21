SIX FEET UNDER: New Album Title Revealed

Death metal veterans SIX FEET UNDER have set "Nightmares Of The Decomposed" as the title of their new album. The follow-up to 2017's "Torment" is due later this year via Metal Blade Records.

SIX FEET UNDER's upcoming disc will be the band's first with former CANNIBAL CORPSE and DEICIDE guitarist Jack Owen, who joined the band in 2017.

Back in 2018, SIX FEET UNDER issued a compilation album, titled "Unburied", in digital format through Metal Blade Records. The disc was produced by vocalist Chris Barnes, and mixed and mastered by Chaz Najjar at Badlands Recording in Denver, Colorado. The LP consisted of nine songs recorded during sessions for the albums "Undead" (2012), "Unborn" (2013) and "Torment".

In a 2017 interview with Metal Insider, Barnes spoke about the fact that he has been a Metal Blade recording artist for three decades. He said: "One of the reasons that I'm proud of it is because when I was getting a ride to that record store when I was a kid, I didn't have a guide — maybe a couple magazines here and there like Metal Forces or Kerrang!, but you didn't have much to go on. But if it was on Metal Blade Records, and if it was produced by Brian Slagel, if I saw his name on the record and it was a Metal Blade release, that's what I bought. I could've had, like, three other choices, but if that one was there and if I saw that black on red, man, I bought that. [If] Slagel or Bill Metoyer mixed it, that was my guide. And seven years later, I'm in a band and I have a press package and I send it to Metal Blade Records, and the record label that I was a fan of that guided me through my metal years, they end up signing me. It was like a dream come true and me and Brian became friends over the years, and he's one of my greatest friends."

Photo credit: ETIC'S Live

