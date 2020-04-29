SiriusXM Launches New Channels from GUNS N' ROSES, LED ZEPPELIN And METALLICA

SiriusXM has collaborated with acclaimed and iconic artists and their representatives to create personally curated audio experiences for listeners everywhere. The collection of exclusive music channels launching on Friday, May 1 — and in conjunction with SiriusXM's extended Stream Free period through May — are dedicated to megastars David Bowie, EAGLES, FLEETWOOD MAC, George Strait, GUNS N' ROSES, LED ZEPPELIN, METALLICA, Prince and THE ROLLING STONES.

To make sure as many people as possible can hear these special audio experiences, SiriusXM is extending its unprecedented Stream Free offer through May 31. Stream Free gives free and easy access to SiriusXM's full lineup of Premier Streaming content to any listener in North America on the SiriusXM app.

"It's like catching lightning in a bottle for SiriusXM to be able to offer authorized channels from these iconic artists, not only to our subscribers, but at a time when our app is free to everyone," said Scott Greenstein, president and chief content officer of SiriusXM. "These channels, combined with our already incredible set of artist-dedicated channels, makes SiriusXM the ultimate audio destination to bring fans closer to the artists they love, and at a time when people can use some great music."

Guns N' Roses Radio will feature music from the band's entire iconic career, including their monumental 1987 "Appetite For Destruction" album, live tracks and rarities. The limited-run music channel will also include music by artists who have influenced GUNS N' ROSES as well as those that have toured with the band. Additionally, listeners will hear GUNS N' ROSES' exclusive SiriusXM concert from the Apollo Theater from July 2017. Guns N' Roses Radio will be available on the SiriusXM app in the Rock category.

Led Zeppelin Radio will feature every song from the iconic band's music catalog, which includes some of the most groundbreaking albums in rock history. The channel will provide fans exclusive access to the sounds and insights from Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones, as well as the songs that made LED ZEPPELIN rock legends. In addition to their epic songs, listeners will hear early rough mixes, alternate versions, remasters and momentous performances captured live. Led Zeppelin Radio will be available on the SiriusXM app in the Rock category.

Mandatory Metallica will feature the band's biggest songs, rarities and concert recordings from throughout the band's iconic career as well as commentary from each band member. The channel will embark on a 30-date "virtual METALLICA tour," which will air a daily concert from the band on tour around the globe, including the band's exclusive SiriusXM concert from 2013 at the Apollo Theater in New York City and their 2016 concert at New York City's Webster Hall. An exclusive at-home DJ session, "Welcome Home", from Lars Ulrich will also be featured. The band will take over SiriusXM's Liquid Metal channel each Monday in May, for "Metallica Mondays". Mandatory Metallica will be available on the SiriusXM app in the Rock category.

Anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber can download the SiriusXM app or go to SiriusXM.com/streamfree, and start listening free of charge, with no credit card or commitment required. The SiriusXM app is available on mobile phones, tablets and computers, as well as on a wide variety of connected devices in the home including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. The SiriusXM app also offers additional features such as SiriusXM video, Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora that listeners can curate themselves, and an On Demand library with more than 10,000 hours of archived shows, exclusive music performances, interviews and audio documentaries.

For information on these new music channels dedicated to iconic artists head over to siriusxm.com/new-channels.