SINISTHRA Feat. AMORPHIS Frontman TOMI JOUTSEN: 'The Broad And Beaten Way' Album Due In May

March 20, 2020 0 Comments

SINISTHRA Feat. AMORPHIS Frontman TOMI JOUTSEN: 'The Broad And Beaten Way' Album Due In May

Finland's SINISTHRA has signed with Italian label Rockshots Records for the release of its new album, "The Broad And Beaten Way". Best described as sadness tinged with despair and hope, the new LP encapsulates raw emotion set against heavy and brooding music.

"The Broad And Beaten Way" comes 15 years after SINISTHRA's debut record, "Last Of The Stories Of Long Past Glories", and its manifestation has been a slow and arduous process. The songs were written ages ago while other projects, primarily vocalist Tomi Joutsen's presence in AMORPHIS, were given priority from the band members.

Guitarist Markku Mäkinen writes the majority of the music for the highly elusive band whose original and complex sound has often been mislabeled.

The band explains the evolution of their music: "We all had a history in thrash and death metal bands, but when the band originally came together in 2000, there was not much metal at all in the sound, it was leaning more towards grunge and at times trip-hop. After the first album in 2005, the sound took a lot more metallic turn and something came in from '70s prog as well. Metal genres are irrelevant to us."

The name for the album comes from "Paradise Lost" by John Milton. "The Broad And Beaten Way" is a bridge from Hell to Earth with the lyrics taking inspiration from the fall of man and from leading a chaotic and self-destructive modern day life and trying to find solid ground and perhaps even some peace of mind. "Eterne" is the first song, where the metaphorical Adam and Eve are expelled, both from Eden and from their union, and in the last song, "Ephemeral", Adam, solitary, finally accepts his past actions as futile.

The melancholic sojourn, suitable for fans of KATATONIA, ANATHEMA and AMORPHIS, will be available in May 2020.

SINISTHRA is:

Tomi Joutsen - Vocals
Markku Mäkinen - Guitar
Erkki Virta - Drums
Timo Vainio - Keyboards
Marko Välimäki - Guitar
Janne Telen - Bass

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).