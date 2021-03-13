SILVERTOMB Feat. Former TYPE O NEGATIVE, AGNOSTIC FRONT Members: 'So True' Music Video Available

New York metal outfit SILVERTOMB has released the official music video for its latest single, titled "So True". The track is the fourth single taken from the band's debut album, "Edge Of Existence", which came out in November 2019 via Long Branch Records/SPV.

SILVERTOMB is the latest musical endeavor of guitarist-vocalist Kenny Hickey (TYPE O NEGATIVE, SEVENTH VOID), drummer Johnny Kelly (TYPE O NEGATIVE, DANZIG), bassist Hank Hell (SEVENTH VOID, INHUMAN), New York City hardcore veteran Joseph James (AGNOSTIC FRONT, INHUMAN) on guitar and Aaron Joos (AWAKEN THE SHADOW, EMPYREON) on keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals.

SILVERTOMB combines the musical styles of bands such as PINK FLOYD and BLACK SABBATH with a bone-crushing, mind-blowing sonic experience.

Hickey comments on "So True": "This song was written in desperation and from the gut at a time when I was at one of the lowest points in my alcohol abuse. It's a basic purging of every trauma, insecurity, and anxiety that led up to that point in my life. So for the 'So True' video, we tried to capture how a negative self-image and a lust for power can be turned outward and onto society to become a destructive force."

"Edge Of Existence" explores Hickey's personal struggles with addiction, love, suicide, and the death of TYPE O NEGATIVE singer and frontman Peter Steele in 2010 and the band's subsequent split.

Kelly told Antihero about SILVERTOMB's sound: "There's elements of what we were doing with SEVENTH VOID. It seems like it's a continuation from that, but the songs and the song structures really took a life of its own. It's more layered and textured — not to the extent that we would do in TYPE O NEGATIVE, but it has a little bit of that flavor to it. It doesn't sound like TYPE O, but, obviously, you have two guys from TYPE O NEGATIVE in the band. It's going to have resemblance. It's still a more rock-oriented approach than the slow-paced, doomy aspect that TYPE O had. Now that we've added a keyboard player, there's a lot more layers and textures to it than what SEVENTH VOID was."

