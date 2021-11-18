SILVERSTEIN Releases New Single 'It's Over'

November 18, 2021 0 Comments

SILVERSTEIN Releases New Single 'It's Over'

On SILVERSTEIN's visceral new single "It's Over", the legendary post-hardcore outfit deftly balances its core sound — an intensely dynamic mix of melody and aggression, rooted in the energy of punk and the unabashed earnestness of emo — with its natural growth as songwriters and evolving inspirations.

Guitarist Paul Marc Rousseau comments: "This song is the spiral that leads to giving up. Those anxiety packed hours when you can't feel anything but the low, steady crescendo of panic that eventually gets so intense your fingertips lose sensation. It's hopeless to feel but pointless to endure. I didn't learn anything from feeling that way. I just wanted it to stop."

Forged in their longevity, the confidence SILVERSTEIN members have in one another enables the band to find a careful songwriting alchemy. They recently hit 20 years as a band, marking two decades of relentlessly pushing themselves from their underground roots to becoming one of the most influential bands in their scene.

SILVERSTEIN saw the milestone as a time to appreciate how far they've come, while channeling all those years of experience into something new as proven on their most recent singles "Bankrupt" and "It's Over" which is available across all digital platforms via UNFD.

Throughout the course of its career, from Ontario basement shows to touring the world and selling over a million records, SILVERSTEIN has always managed to be completely comfortable in their own skin while never being afraid to challenge themselves.

SILVERSTEIN's Shane Told (vocals), Paul Marc Rousseau and Josh Bradford (guitars), Billy Hamilton (bass), Paul Koehler (drums) are well into their extensive North American tour which includes postponed dates from their 20th-anniversary tour and sold-out dates at venues with 1500-plus capacity worldwide.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).