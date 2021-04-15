SILVERSTEIN Releases New Single And Video 'Bankrupt'

April 15, 2021 0 Comments

SILVERSTEIN Releases New Single And Video 'Bankrupt'

Just after celebrating 20 years together, post-hardcore outfit SILVERSTEIN has hit us with a standout, anthemic new single and video, "Bankrupt".

Last year's milestone marked two decades of relentlessly pushing themselves from their underground roots to becoming one of the most influential bands in their scene. As SILVERSTEIN set out on their official worldwide 20th-anniversary tour to celebrate, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, forcing them, along with so many others, to drop everything and take shelter back in their respective hometowns. As 2020 took a turn to being a horrible time for most, the band were hit with an onslaught of rage as they watched the select few in elevated positions leverage their power, and opportunistically kick us while we were down.

SILVERSTEIN took its fury into the studio and continued writing all throughout lockdown — "Bankrupt" being the first look into those sessions. The track proves the bands' roots in punk are firm in place. Guitarist and songwriter Paul Marc explains: "I don't know how to feel anything but rage anymore. The rich are getting richer and poor are getting poorer. Wages are stagnant, tuition costs are rising, jobs are being automated/off-shored, costs of a home are laughable in most major cities. The walls feel like they're closing in and escape is starting to feel impossible. Two-faced leaders and greedy elected officials line their pockets while stripping funding for the programs that we actually need. What are we supposed to do now? Looking out for one another on a community level is good, but changing a crooked system is better."

"Bankrupt" is available via UNFD across all digital platforms today along with its official video that was directed by longtime friend and collaborator Wyatt Clough. Watch below as Clough captures an explosive performance from the band using mostly 16mm Kodak (Double-X 7222) film.

SILVERSTEIN is Shane Told (vocals), Paul Marc Rousseau and Josh Bradford (guitars), Billy Hamilton (bass), Paul Koehler (drums). They are currently set to head back out on the road to finish their 20th-anniversary tour this fall.

Photo by Juan Angel


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).