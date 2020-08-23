SICK OF IT ALL's LOU KOLLER Believes It Won't Be Until 2022 Before Metal And Hardcore Live Music Returns To 'Normal'

August 23, 2020 0 Comments

SICK OF IT ALL's LOU KOLLER Believes It Won't Be Until 2022 Before Metal And Hardcore Live Music Returns To 'Normal'

SICK OF IT ALL frontman Lou Koller spoke to Italy's Poisoned Rock webzine about the band's recording and touring plans for the coming months. He said (see video below): "The only thing concrete we have is we did a lot of what we call 'test' videos where we recorded songs together remotely. And they're old songs — it's nothing brand new — but we did about six of 'em. And we're gonna release those. We weren't gonna actually release 'em at first — they were just gonna be tests — but we were, like, 'Let's just release 'em for fun. Hopefully the fans will like it.'

"We have tours booked for next year here in the States and in Europe," he continued. "Everything's been shifted from this year to next year, but I don't know if it's gonna come through yet. I'm banking that I think 2022 will be the year that everything starts to get back to normal. 'Cause personally, if they allow us to tour, but they say, 'Okay, but you can only have half the amount of people. Everything has to stand…' I've seen videos of bands doing shows — there was a metal band called THUNDERMOTHER or MOTHER THUNDER, and I couldn't believe it. I'm watching these people on stage playing great music going wild, and the people are sitting in little corrals separated from each other just staring. It's, like, that's not rock and roll; that's not metal."

SICK OF IT ALL's twelfth studio album, "Wake The Sleeping Dragon!", was released in November 2018 via Century Media. The follow-up to 2014's "The Last Act Of Defiance" was produced by Jerry Farley (EVERY TIME I DIE, DEMON HUNTER) over a two-and-a-half-week period at Nova Studios in Staten Island, New York and was mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen (MESHUGGAH, THE HAUNTED, MADBALL). The cover artwork was created by Ernie Parada.

"Wake The Sleeping Dragon!" features guest appearances by RISE AGAINST vocalist/guitarist Tim McIlrath and HOT WATER MUSIC frontman Chuck Ragan.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).