SICK OF IT ALL Releases 'The Bland Within', Second Video Of Band's 'Quarantine Sessions' Series

New York City hardcore legends SICK OF IT ALL have released a live session of "The Bland Within", the second video of the band's quarantine sessions.

SICK OF IT ALL vocalist Lou Koller comments: "Here's the second video from our quarantine jams! Off of the excellent album with an ugly cover, here the track 'The Bland Within'. This track would the whole place jumping crack in the early 2000s it was hard not having room to groove when we recorded here! One of our favorites off that album!"

SICK OF IT ALL's twelfth studio album, "Wake The Sleeping Dragon!", was released in November 2018 via Century Media. The follow-up to 2014's "The Last Act Of Defiance" was produced by Jerry Farley (EVERY TIME I DIE, DEMON HUNTER) over a two-and-a-half-week period at Nova Studios in Staten Island, New York and was mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen (MESHUGGAH, THE HAUNTED, MADBALL). The cover artwork was created by Ernie Parada.

"Wake The Sleeping Dragon!" features guest appearances by RISE AGAINST vocalist/guitarist Tim McIlrath and HOT WATER MUSIC frontman Chuck Ragan.

