SICK OF IT ALL Releases 'Paper Tiger', Third Video Of Band's 'Quarantine Sessions' Series

New York City hardcore legends SICK OF IT ALL have released a live session of "Paper Tiger", the third video of the band's quarantine sessions.

SICK OF IT ALL drummer Armand Majidi comments: "Going back to a much-overlooked 2003 album which has a type of cult appeal to a lot of our fans, we resurrect 'Paper Tiger' for the third release in our series of Quarantine Jams. We're convinced it'll remind you that it's a caustic punk anthem about all the phonies who only flirt with this music just for fashion. We're not letting this go — we're calling em out."

SICK OF IT ALL's twelfth studio album, "Wake The Sleeping Dragon!", was released in November 2018 via Century Media. The follow-up to 2014's "The Last Act Of Defiance" was produced by Jerry Farley (EVERY TIME I DIE, DEMON HUNTER) over a two-and-a-half-week period at Nova Studios in Staten Island, New York and was mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen (MESHUGGAH, THE HAUNTED, MADBALL). The cover artwork was created by Ernie Parada.

"Wake The Sleeping Dragon!" features guest appearances by RISE AGAINST vocalist/guitarist Tim McIlrath and HOT WATER MUSIC frontman Chuck Ragan.

