June 25, 2020 0 Comments

SICK OF IT ALL Releases Music Video For 'Bull's Anthem'

What to do when you can't really be in front of your fans, but still miss them? Invite them to be a part of your video! Watch SICK OF IT ALL's "Bull's Anthem" closely, as you might catch some familiar faces within the hundreds of global fans jamming the song together with the New York hardcore veterans.

SICK OF IT ALL comments: "Getting all our fans and friends involved in the making of this video for 'Bull's Anthem' was an absolute blast. We had so much fun going through all the submissions, piecing it together, and being able to bring some much-needed laughter into all of our lives during these crazy times. It's amazing to see so many people united via our music, from all over the world, and joining us in spreading a good responsible message.

"We want to thank Tim from RISE AGAINST, Chuck from HOT WATER MUSIC and the hundreds of participants, for making this happen, and we want to thank you for watching and sharing this video. It's US vs Them and the time for revolution has come! Support, love and take care of each other."

SICK OF IT ALL's twelfth studio album, "Wake The Sleeping Dragon!", was released in November 2018 via Century Media. The follow-up to 2014's "The Last Act Of Defiance" was produced by Jerry Farley (EVERY TIME I DIE, DEMON HUNTER) over a two-and-a-half-week period at Nova Studios in Staten Island, New York and was mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen (MESHUGGAH, THE HAUNTED, MADBALL). The cover artwork was created by Ernie Parada.

"Wake The Sleeping Dragon!" features guest appearances by RISE AGAINST vocalist/guitarist Tim McIlrath and HOT WATER MUSIC frontman Chuck Ragan.

