SICK OF IT ALL Releases 'Alone', First Video Of Band's 'Quarantine Sessions' Series

New York City hardcore legends SICK OF IT ALL have released a live session of "Alone", the first video of the band's quarantine sessions.
SICK OF IT ALL said in a statement: "Quarantine gave us a reason (and an excuse) to dust off some of our favorite songs that haven't been featured in our live set either in a while, or ever. We wanted to rekindle their fire, and share them with our fans worldwide. So for the next months, we're going to release one song every fortnight to try to keep the torch of hardcore lit through this drought of live music that's driving us all crazy! Please stay tuned for details and release dates."
SICK OF IT ALL's twelfth studio album, "Wake The Sleeping Dragon!", was released in November 2018 via Century Media. The follow-up to 2014's "The Last Act Of Defiance" was produced by Jerry Farley (EVERY TIME I DIE, DEMON HUNTER) over a two-and-a-half-week period at Nova Studios in Staten Island, New York and was mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen (MESHUGGAH, THE HAUNTED, MADBALL). The cover artwork was created by Ernie Parada.
"Wake The Sleeping Dragon!" features guest appearances by RISE AGAINST vocalist/guitarist Tim McIlrath and HOT WATER MUSIC frontman Chuck Ragan.
