SICK OF IT ALL Frontman's Flu Forces Postponement Of South American Tour

New York hardcore legends SICK OF IT ALL have postponed their previously announced tour of Mexico and South America. The 10-date trek was scheduled to kick off on March 10 at Circo Volador in Mexico City and include additional shows in Costa Rica, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Chile and Brazil.

SICK OF IT ALL broke the news of the postponement in a social media post earlier today. The group wrote: "It is with deep regret that we must announce the postponement of our Latin American tour. Two days ago Lou [Koller, vocals] came down with the Flu. He was told [not] to fly because of the potential of spreading it. We are working on rescheduling the dates as soon as possible. We are very sorry."

SICK OF IT ALL's twelfth studio album, "Wake The Sleeping Dragon!", was released in November 2018 via Century Media. The follow-up to 2014's "The Last Act Of Defiance" was produced by Jerry Farley (EVERY TIME I DIE, DEMON HUNTER) over a two-and-a-half-week period at Nova Studios in Staten Island, New York and was mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen (MESHUGGAH, THE HAUNTED, MADBALL). The cover artwork was created by Ernie Parada.

"Wake The Sleeping Dragon!" features guest appearances by RISE AGAINST vocalist/guitarist Tim McIlrath and HOT WATER MUSIC frontman Chuck Ragan.

