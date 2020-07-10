SHVPES Feat. BRUCE DICKINSON's Son GRIFFIN: 'We Have Decided To Call It A Day'

SHVPES, the British rock band fronted by Griffin Dickinson — the son of IRON MAIDEN's Bruce Dickinson — has called it quits.

The band, which formed in 2015, released an EP and two albums, 2016's "Pain. Joy. Ecstasy. Despair" and 2018's "Greater Than". Several singles followed in 2019 and this year, including "Lion's Den", the official music video for which can be seen below.

SHVPES announced the decision to split up in a social media post earlier today. The band wrote: "Good things all come to an end.

"After much introspection, we have decided to call it a day with SHVPES.

"As this band has evolved, we have grown a lot as musicians and as people. And as a result we have found ourselves beginning to move in separate directions, musically and otherwise. To continue on as SHVPES would only place further strain on our mental health and personal relationships, as well as be dishonest and a disservice to all of you.

"We leave on good terms, proud and grateful for everything we've achieved.

"To the fans and everyone who has supported, invested and believed in us, we wholeheartedly thank you. You have allowed us to accomplish things we only ever dreamed of and be a part of something bigger than ourselves. For now though, it’s time for a new chapter.

"Peace & Love

"SHVPES

Grant, Griff, Harry, Ryan, & Youssef.

2015 – Infinity"

"Greater Than" was released in November 2018 via Search & Destroy/Spinefarm Records.

The Birmingham-based five-piece was rounded out by guitarist/vocalist Ryan Hamilton, guitarist Youssef Ashraf, bassist Grant Leo Knight and drummer Harry Jennings.

In a 2018 interview with Diffus, Griffin was asked if he ever felt any pressure being the song of a mega-successful musician. He responded: "Not at all. We're two very different people. His fans wouldn't like my shit. My fans probably wouldn't like his shit. We're two very different people."

That same year, Griffin told The A List that he is not interested in answering questions about his famous father.

"Every single interview, especially for this record ['Greater Than'], from the international press has just been riddled with questions, but I think it's usually just a bit of an easy sell for lazy journalists that are just trying to get something out of you that people will click on online," he said. "I've been really riddled with them, especially from the European press, to the point that there is almost more questions about that, than about [SHVPES]. If the journalists aren't focused on the music, they're probably not that interested in the band in the first place. It's probably not going to get a prime spot anyway, so it's no skin off my back to shoot people down who keep trying to get that story out of me."

