SHINEDOWN's ZACH MYERS: Why I Stopped Reading BLABBERMOUTH.NET Comments

SHINEDOWN guitarist Zach Myers spoke to Sweden's RockSverige about having to be guarded while doing interviews because Internet journalism in 2019 has seemingly placed emphasis on easy fluff stories and clickbait tabloid fodder over true reporting.

"I hate doing interviews," Zach admitted. "This one [with RockSverige] and another one today have been really good. Whenever you… See, I almost did it again. I was going to say, 'Interviews over here… are sometimes a little better than in the States…' and that's the shit. That's what's on Blabbermouth now. I don't like doing interviews because a lot of the time now days, people look at Wikipedia and they're literally reading and answer and they ask you a question. Who is this helping? Is it helping your listeners? This is all first-page Google. You're [RockSverige] asking me stuff no one's asked me before, but on the other side of it I have this overwhelming urge to be a Gallagher brother [OASIS]."

He continued: "You know what? I used to be team Noel and now I think Liam's the more reasonable one. I've always wanted my whole life to go into an interview and just say whatever the fuck… like, 'What do you think of this band?' And go, 'I think they fucking suck!' I've always wanted to do that, but you can't because… we're weak, I guess. No one does it. Those two guys and Kanye West are the only people who are honest in interviews. When asked an opinion, I think, not talking about your life, obviously.

"I try to be as honest as I can, but it's weird with the viralness of it now, this Blabbermouth thing. But I go to it every day. I look at the web site every day. I only go to two web sites on my phone — I go to Pollstar to see if anyone's playing in the city we're in, and I go to Blabbermouth.

"People try to get you into the comments, but I don't read the comments anymore," Zach added. "When you're killing OZZY [OSBOURNE] and JUDAS PRIEST and IRON MAIDEN, you're talking shit about some of the greatest bands of all time, [and] you're going to destroy me, you know. But I still enjoy the web site and, to me, it's kind of where I get my music news. I love Blabbermouth, I do. I don't talk shit about people who write comments on there; that's just what it is now days. The world is that, and if it wasn't on Blabbermouth, it'd be on something else.

"People think just because they have the Internet, they still can't be punched in the face and they can. Especially… we're a bunch of rednecks, so I'll fight anyone.

"People on the Internet, it's just what it is."

SHINEDOWN is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Attention Attention", which came out last year. The follow-up to 2015's "Threat To Survival" marked SHINEDOWN's first full-length effort to be produced entirely by bassist Eric Bass. The 14-song release tells the story of a character who starts out defeated and slowly overcomes pain and personal struggles and becomes confident at the end.

SHINEDOWN's "Get Up" single went to No. 1 on the mainstream rock chart in December and crossed over to the alternative and adult contemporary charts.

SHINEDOWN has had 14 top singles in its 18-year run. That's second most in the mainstream rock chart's history, breaking a tie with VAN HALEN.